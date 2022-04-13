Amazon Rebrands IMDb TV Free Streaming Service as Amazon Freevee

IMDb TV is undergoing a facelift, with Amazon rebranding the free streaming service as Amazon Freevee. The changeover from IMDb TV to Freevee will take place on April 27th. The ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) service also plans to produce more original movies and TV shows. Currently available in the U.S. and UK, Freevee will be launching in Germany later this year.

Freevee’s original slate of programming is scheduled to grow by 70% in 2022. This includes the spinoff of the longest-running Original series for Prime Video, Bosch: Legacy, premiering May 6; a new home-design series, Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis; Greg Garcia’s comedy series Sprung; the Australian crime drama Troppo; and High School, a scripted series adapted for television by Clea DuVall, produced by Plan B, and based on the New York Times best-selling memoir by Grammy-nominated, platinum recording artists Tegan and Sara Quin. Amazon’s free streaming service will announce additional greenlights at its NewFronts presentation on May 2.

“Over the past two years, we have seen tremendous growth for our AVOD service and are committed to bringing our audiences premium, free-to-consumer content,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “We’re looking forward to building on this momentum with an increasing slate of inventive and broadly appealing Originals, and are excited to establish Freevee as the premier AVOD service with content audiences crave.”

“Customers are increasingly shifting to streaming ad-supported premium content, and we have developed Freevee to deliver them highly sought content with half the commercials of traditional TV,” said Ashraf Alkarmi, director of Freevee. “Our new name clearly communicates who we are: An easy-to-navigate streaming service, available to users for free, whenever and wherever they choose to watch some of the greatest Original and licensed content available.”

Additionally, Freevee will add exclusive Original movies to its slate, starting with a greenlight order for the workplace rom-com Love Accidentally, starring Brenda Song and Aaron O’Connell. In Love Accidentally, Alexa (Song) and Jason (O’Connell) are competing for a promotion at their advertising firm when each of their significant others breaks up with them. Thinking she has texted a friend, Alexa mistakenly sends Jason a brokenhearted message. The two spark up an anonymous relationship via text with neither aware of who the other really is. When the truth comes out, will they be able to put their rivalry aside and let true love prevail? Love Accidentally also features Denise Richards and Maxwell Caulfield, while Barry Barnholtz, Zelma Kiwi, and Jeffrey Schenck serve as executive producers.

Some of the originals already available on IMDb TV/soon-to-be Freevee include buddy-cop drama Pretty Hard Cases, with a second season dropping April 22; the heist drama Leverage: Redemption; sports docuseries UNINTERRUPTED’s Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers; the spy thriller Alex Rider; the music docuseries Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary; and the zany true-crime docuseries Bug Out. In addition, the service features Judy Justice, a court program helmed by television icon Judge Judy Sheindlin with a 120-episode Season One order. Judy Justice will continue to deliver customers new episodes every weekday through April 15 and has been picked up for a second season.