Watch: Netflix Reveals First Look at Boss Baby Season 3 (Exclusive)

One of Netflix‘s most successful kids series is finally making its big return as The Boss Baby: Back In Business returns with season 3 on March 16th, and we’ve got an exclusive first look at the new season. Boss Baby (voiced superbly by JP Karliak) finds himself with a new enemy, an adult who calls himself the Babblist (voiced by Rhys Darby) and is attempting to pull one over on all the parents. While they might be fooled, you can’t pull one over on Boss Baby, and he’s going to round up the other kiddos and put a stop to this charade once and for all. You can check out the exclusive clip in the video below, and the official description can be found below as well.

“There’s a new fraud in town, and Boss Baby must stop him! The ‘babblist’ claims to understand baby talk, but can Boss Baby prove he’s a liar before the playground parents get scammed?”

As someone who attempts to understand his 9-week old daughter every day, having a babblist around would actually be handy, but only if they are accurately transcribing what she says. In my mind, she tells me three things at all times, which is I’m hungry, I’m tired, and you’re the best father ever, but then again there is probably some bias in there.

The Boss Baby: Back in Business returns to Netflix after a year-long hiatus, but it looks like the show hasn’t lost any of its charm, and you can find the official description for The Boss Baby season 3 on Netflix below.

“When Boss Baby is summoned to the Board of Directors for what could only be the culmination of his corporate journey – to finally be named CEO – he’s instead fired and dragged back down to earth when he’s blamed for every bad thing that’s ever happened to Baby Corp. Now surrounded by regular babies (gross!), Boss Baby must get his mojo back and assemble a new field team in order to return to the top of the corporate ladder.”

The Boss Baby: Back in Business hits Netflix on March 16th.

