Bowen Yang Calls Saturday Night Live “Cringiest Thing in Show Business”

Appearing on Saturday Night Live is a double-edged sword for Bowen Yang. Although the fan-favorite says he’s thankful the live sketch comedy has provided him with a career most comedian dream of, appearing on the show is all too cringey.

“Bitch, I know about working through cringe, climbing a cringe mountain, I work at Saturday f—ing Night Live, the cringiest thing in show business on every level. Cringe mountain is SNL,” Yang said on the latest episode of his podcast.

Yang went on the clarify that fan reactions to the series are often the biggest reason why he feels like SNL is the cringiest thing in show biz.

“Eternally grateful that I work there, will be the defining thing of my life and career, and yet it is a cringe mountain because to live through working at SNL and to have people constantly tell you how much it sucks, how bad it is, how it’s not as good as it used to be, for your career — that has to do something to you psychologically where you emerge and go, ‘I don’t give a f—,’” he added.

Who is in the Saturday Night Live cast?

Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show’s only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don’t Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.

