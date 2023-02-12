Bradley Cooper Stars in Super Bowl Commercial With His Mom

Academy Award nominee Bradley Cooper is having a big day. Not only is the A Star is Born and American Sniper actor rooting for his Philadelphia Eagles to win the Super Bowl, he's also starring in a new ad that will air during the big game. To make things even more special, Cooper appears in the T-Mobile ad alongside...his mother. The ad makes it clear that Bradley Cooper and his mother Gloria had a time trying to shoot the ad, with the company making their many outtakes the big crux of the entire spot. Check it out below.

Not only does Cooper appear in this ad, and may even be in attendance since his favorite team is playing, but will almost certainly be heard in another big game ad for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Fans have been bracing for a new look at the Marvel Studios sequel after reports revealed The Walt Disney Company would be throwing down a lot of money for Super Bowl spots. Guardians seems the most likely to get an ad based on what's coming next on the Disney release schedule, but the potential for Indiana Jones 5 and maybe even another Disney+ sizzle reel like years past.

Cooper's Rocket Raccoon will be a major focal point of the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. A recently released plot synopsis for the movie confirmed this, reading: "In Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn't long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket's turbulent past," the synopsis reads. "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life-a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

In addition to lending his voice to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Cooper can next be seen playing legendary composer Leonard Bernstein in a new movie about the musician's life. Cooper also directed and co-wrote the movie which is sure to be an Oscar frontrunner this time next year. The actor was also recently attached to a new Frank Bullitt movie with director Steven Spielberg at the helm. That project wouldn't be a remake of the Steve McQueen Bullitt, but rather a new story simply featuring the character.