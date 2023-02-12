Disney Super Bowl 2023 Commercial Kicks off 100th Anniversary Celebration With Marvel, Star Wars, and More

The Walt Disney Company has released its 2023 Super Bowl ad, kicking off its 100th-anniversary celebration. Its centennial is October 16th, and the company will celebrate throughout the year. It begins with the new ad that will air during Super Bowl LVII. "Disney100 Special Look" includes scenes from classic Disney films, series, stage productions, theme parks, and fans, including Pixar movies, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the Star Wars sagas, all set to words from the company's founder, Walt Disney. You can watch the "Disney100 Special Look" ad embedded below ahead of it airing during tonight's Super Bowl game between the Chiefs and the Eagles.

The ad comes on the heels of announcements that a third Frozen movie, a fifth Toy Story movie, and a Zootopia movie are in the works. These were announced alongside company-wide restructuring and cost-cutting plans that will result in 7,000 employees losing their jobs.

"As we commemorate our historic 100th anniversary, it is remarkable to look back at Walt Disney's legacy and his passionate pursuit of excellence that continue to propel the Company forward today. We are incredibly grateful to the generations of people all over the world for being such a special part of our history and for inviting our stories and characters into their lives over the past century," said Robert A. Iger, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company in a statement. "Disney100 represents a celebration of all of our fans and families, and our storytellers and creative visionaries whose talents and imaginations have created the magical moments that make Disney such an enduring part of the global culture. "

The press release accompanying the ad's debut also lays out more of Disney's centennial plans. The next Marvel Studios film, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, opens in theaters on February 17th. On February 18th, Disney100: The Exhibition premieres at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia as a 15,000-square-foot, ten-gallery bringing Disney stories to life through immersive technology. The Walt Disney Archives will showcase more than 250 of its "Crown Jewels" – rarely seen original artwork, artifacts, costumes, props, theme park attraction vehicles, and more. The exhibition will travel across the United States and throughout Europe.

Other film releases Disney has planned for 2023 include The Little Mermaid and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in May, followed by Elemental, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, The Marvels, and The Haunted Mansion in the summer. Wish debuts in theaters on November 22nd.

Disney Parks started celebrating on January 27th, when Disneyland Resort introduced the new Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway attraction and two new nighttime shows: "World of Color – One" at Disney California Adventure and "Wondrous Journeys" at Disneyland park. There's also limited-time Disney100-themed entertainment, food and beverage, and merchandise. More surprises are planned for Disney's parks worldwide throughout the year. Disney is also planning exclusive events, sneak previews, and, in September, a Disney100-themed Destination D23 for members of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club.