Super Bowl 2023 Commercials: Which Trailers to Expect During the Big Game

Which movie trailers and teasers might touch down during Super Bowl Sunday? The biggest game in football is anticipated by movie fans and advertisers alike, who are spending upwards of $7 million per 30-second spot of airtime during the February 12th face off between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Movie marketing is back in a big way, too.

Movie marketing is back in a big way, too. Last year's big game featured the first teaser for Amazon TV series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and six anticipated movie trailers: Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Disney), The Adam Project (Netflix), Jurassic World Dominion and Nope (Universal), and The Lost City and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Paramount).

That was up from five in 2020 (Minions: The Rise of Gru, No Time To Die, F9, Black Widow, and Mulan) and on par with six in 2019 (Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, Toy Story 4, and Alita: Battle Angel), but down from seven in 2018 (Avengers: Infinity War, Mission: Impossible — Fallout, Skyscraper, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, A Quiet Place, and Red Sparrow).

Super Bowl 2023 Commercials

Warner Bros. Pictures will promote the DC film The Flash, which will reboot the DC Extended Universe ahead of the incoming DC Universe slate curated by DC Studios chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran. In theaters June 16th, Justice League stars Ezra Miller and Ben Affleck reprise their roles as Barry Allen/The Flash and Bruce Wayne/Batman, respectively, as part of a cast that includes Sasha Calle as Supergirl and Michael Keaton as an alternate-universe Dark Knight.

In the lead up to Super Bowl LVII, Universal Pictures will premiere the Fast X trailer online on February 10th. The 10th chapter in the Fast and the Furious saga is expected to air a game-time spot before Fast X races into theaters on May 19th. Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which kicks off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe when it opens in theaters February 17th, will be promoted in a co-branded spot with Heineken 0.0 featuring Paul Rudd.

2023 Super Bowl Trailers to Watch For



Universal Pictures Trailers



Likely: Along with Fast X, Universal could promote its other A-list titles releasing this year: Illumination and Nintendo's animated The Super Mario Bros. Movie (April 7th) and the Christopher Nolan-directed Oppenheimer (July 21st). In recent years, the studio dished out big spends for big game ads for Minions: The Rise of Gru, Jurassic World Dominion, and Nope, so expect that tradition to continue at Super Bowl 57.



Warner Bros. Pictures Trailers

Unlikely: Outside of The Flash, the cash-strapped Warner Bros. Discovery might not shell out for its other DC release, Shazam! Fury of the Gods (March 17th), the horror sequel Evil Dead Rise (April 21st), or the Margot Robbie-led live-action Barbie (July 21st). Traditionally, Warner Bros. does not buy Super Bowl ad-time: The Flash is their first big game promo in 17 years. The studio last shelled out for V for Vendetta, Poseidon, and 16 Blocks in 2006.

Disney Trailers

Likely: After releasing a brief teaser in September, Disney's live-action The Little Mermaid (May 26th) could make a splash at the Super Bowl. The studio previously promoted another animated-to-live-action re-imagining, 2020's Mulan, with an ad-buy at that year's game. While Disney's Lucasfilm hasn't had Super Bowl airtime since Solo: A Star Wars Story in 2018, the big game could kick off a marketing blitz for this summer's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (June 30th).

Fans should also expect to see the second trailer for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 (May 5th), the final chapter of filmmaker James Gunn's cosmic trilogy.

Unlikely: Less likely is The Marvels (July 28th), but chances aren't zero: in 2019, Disney debuted a pair of Marvel Super Bowl spots for Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel.



Paramount Pictures Trailers

Likely: Movies Paramount promoted at the Super Bowl in recent years include the hits A Quiet Place, The Lost City, and Sonic the Hedgehog 2. This year — after last summer's record-breaking box office run of Top Gun: Maverick — the studio is poised to continue its hot streak with Scream VI (March 10th), Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (March 31st), Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (June 9th), and Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One (July 14th). Paramount could bet big and go all out with game-time ads for Scream VI and Transformers — and potentially a second dose of Cruise for audiences still flying high after Maverick.

