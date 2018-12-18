Save 59% On the ‘Breaking Bad’ Complete Series Blu-ray Box Set Today Only

Amazon is running a one-day sale on TV series Blu-ray and DVD box sets today, but the crown jewel is definitely Breaking Bad: The Complete Series on Blu-ray for $66.30 (59% off). That’s an all-time low price for the 2018 box set by a mile. If you miss the deal, keep in mind that the previous complete series Breaking Bad Blu-ray box set is also on sale for $74.99.

You can shop the Amazon’s entire one-day TV series sale right here until the end of the day today, December 18th (or while supplies last). The sale also includes Justified: The Complete Series on Blu-ray for $73.99 (49% off), and two versions of Seinfeld: The Complete Series on DVD with discounts of 36% to 50%.

On a related note, if you have a Blu-ray player and don’t own Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy, today is definitely the day to remedy that. Amazingly, you can score the Special Edition Blu-ray with Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises, over 90 minutes of special features, and five original villain prints from Mondo for only $15.99 at Walmart while the sale lasts.

This is an all-time low price, so grab it while you can. Keep in mind that free 2-day shipping is available on orders of $35 or more. You can also order online and pick it up in your local store. Either way, you’re guaranteed to get it before Christmas. If you’re looking for something to bring the total over $35, Walmart has a whole bunch of holiday deals going on right now. You can shop them all right here.

