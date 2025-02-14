Bridgerton Sneak Peek Reveals Season 4’s New Couple (Just in Time for Valentines Day)

Netflix’s Bridgerton is giving fans a Valentine’s Day gift in the form of a new look at the couple who will be the centerpiece of the story in Season 4. Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and his love interest Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha) are the couple at the center of Bridgerton‘s new season; Netflix previously used Christmas to tease the two stars in behind-the-scenes images at a table during pre-production, but today we get the full effect of their characters, thanks to a new Bridgerton Season 4 featurette from Netflix that takes fans behind-the-scenes of production, as well as some new images of the finished product.

The Bridgerton Season 4 featurette shows the cast and crew at a luxurious English estate, shooting an episode that will feature an intricate masked ball gala event (this is Bridgerton, after all). There isn’t very much in the way of revelation – no lower third s explaining who the actors, characters, or directors are – just a sizzle reel of the makeup, costuming, and blocking of the party scene (and other moments) being done on set – with some imagery from finished scenes peppered in for good measure. All in all, the featurette makes this party episode seem like it will have plenty of royal intrigue to go with the extravagant delights; we scenes of shade being thrown over tea, between Sophie and her cold step-sisters Rosamund (Michelle Mao) and Posy (Isabella Wei), as well as her step-mother Lady Araminta Gun (Katie Leung), who looks like an especially flamboyant and charismatic character.

Bridgerton Season 4 will be based on author Julia Quinn’s third novel, An Offer from a Gentleman, which was heavily inspired by the classic story of Cinderella. The season will trace Benedict Bridgerton’s arc from a wealthy bohemian to a mature gentleman who is transformed by his awestruck love of Sophie. Meanwhile, Sophie’s story is rooted in being the illegitimate child of an Earl, who was treated as lesser until her father died, leaving her in servitude to her stepmother.

Bridgerton Season 4 looks like it will have all the elements that fans of Shonda Rhimes’ adaptation enjoy: the pomp and circumstance, pageantry, and slow-burn romantic story with a larger-than-life modern fairytale feel.

Returning this season is Ruth Gemmell as the elegant matriarch Lady Violet Bridgerton, along with her onscreen daughters Hannah Dodd (Francesca) and Florence Hunt (Hyacinth). The beloved Lady Agatha Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) and Lady Portia Featherington (Polly Walker) are coming back to lend their considerable dramatic weight to the season. Actor Jonathan Bailey has also confirmed his return as Anthony Bridgerton.

Bridgerton Season 4 will be released on Netflix. All previous seasons are now streaming.