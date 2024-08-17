Bridgerton Star Confirms Return for Season 4

Bridgerton fans, rejoice. Viscount Anthony Bridgerton isn’t going anywhere. During a recent appearance on Good Morning America, Jonathan Bailey confirmed that he will be reprising his role as the eldest Bridgerton sibling for the fourth season of the hit Netflix series. Bailey explained that he’s found a few weeks of time to return to the series and that he’s looking forward to reading the scripts. He also teased that, in terms of the where things will go in the upcoming season, Bridgerton is “going to follow the stories”

“I have a couple of weeks etched out in my schedule for returning,” Bailey said about his return. “I look forward to reading the scripts.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re going to follow the stories,” Bailey continued. “The thing about Bridgerton, which is so brilliant, is that there’s so many different ways you can fall in love as humans, and that’s what this show will explore. Obviously being the older brother, I’m going to be there to support the youngsters as we go.”

Bridgerton Season 4 Will Follow Benedict Bridgerton’s Love Story

Last month, Netflix revealed who Season 4 of Bridgerton will center on: Luke Thompson’s Benedict Bridgerton. The end of Season 3 of Bridgerton set the stage for Benedict to be the central figure for Season 4 with a tease of that fateful masquerade ball — the party is a central point in An Offer For A Gentleman, the third novel in the book series that tells Benedict and Sophie’s love story.

As for who will play Sophie, according to Variety, the series has found its choice in Yerin Ha. The Halo star will play Sophie Beckett in Season 4.

Fans May Have a Long Wait for Bridgerton Season 4

While Bridgerton remains as popular as ever and fans are eager to get into Benedict and Sophie’s story, they may have a little bit of a wait. Showrunner Jess Bronwell previously said that it could be a wait of a year and a half if not more before the series returns for Season 4.

“I’m really excited about what we’re writing. We’re towards the end with the writers room season, with the scripts. And I feel like it’s some of my best work and my writers room’s best work,” Brownell revealed. “We’ve just really gelled our collaboration, and we’re firing on all cylinders so I can’t wait for fans to see what we have.”

Bridgerton is now streaming on Netflix.