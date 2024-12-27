Bridgerton Season 4 Finally Gets Major Update From Netflix

Lady Whistledown’s quill is positively quivering with excitement as Netflix unveils the first glimpse of Benedict Bridgerton’s romantic pursuit in Bridgerton Season 4.

The streaming giant delivered a holiday treat to devoted Bridgerton fans, sharing intimate behind-the-scenes photos from a recent table read that united familiar faces and fresh additions. The Shondaland production announced the gathering with appropriately regal flair, declaring, “Rejoice for it is the season of joy and merriment!” on Instagram.

Central to the revelations are Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha, who will portray the season’s romantic leads. The pair, cast as the artistically inclined Benedict Bridgerton and his love interest Sophie Baek, were captured sharing a warm embrace during the read-through, offering viewers their first glimpse of the upcoming season’s chemistry.

The gathering showcased a vibrant mix of returning nobility, including Ruth Gemmell as the elegant matriarch Lady Violet Bridgerton, accompanied by her on-screen daughters Hannah Dodd (Francesca) and Florence Hunt (Hyacinth). The beloved Lady Agatha Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) and Lady Portia Featherington (Polly Walker) were also present to lend their considerable dramatic weight to the proceedings. While notably absent from the table read, Jonathan Bailey has confirmed his return as Anthony Bridgerton for the fourth installment.

Among the new faces is Harry Potter alumna Katie Leung, who steps into the role of Lady Araminta Gun, a twice-widowed aristocrat determined to secure advantageous marriages for her daughters. Leung was photographed alongside Isabella Wei, who plays her daughter Posy Li, with Michelle Mao joining the cast as Rosamund Li.

The series has also elevated Emma Naomi and Hugh Sachs to series regulars, expanding their roles as Alice Mondrich and Brimsley, respectively. Production commenced in September at a newly constructed backlot in the UK’s Shepperton Studios, where the show’s signature Regency splendor will unfold.

The fourth season draws inspiration from author Julia Quinn’s third novel, An Offer from a Gentleman, spinning a Cinderella-influenced narrative that follows Benedict’s transformation from bohemian second son to lovestruck gentleman. Despite his elder and younger brothers finding marital bliss, Benedict remains reluctant to settle down—until a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball changes everything.

Thompson himself has hinted at the season’s thematic complexity, sharing with Tudum: “What’s striking about season 4 is that it’s the struggle between a proper old-school fairy tale — the romance of it — and the actual reality of the world. And both are true. You have to hold both of them — the romance and the reality — in your hand. In its best version, ‘true love’ happens in the middle of that.”

The new season follows the record-breaking success of Bridgerton Season 3, which chronicled the romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). Though these fan favorites were absent from the table read, their previous season’s popularity sets high expectations for Benedict’s story.

While Netflix has yet to announce an official release date for Bridgerton Season 4, these first glimpses behind the curtain suggest the next chapter of the most-watched family saga is well underway, promising another season of scandal, romance, and societal intrigue.

Bridgerton streams on Netflix.