‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Renewed By NBC

Are you ready to see more adventures from the staff of Brooklyn’s 99th police precinct? Well, it looks like Jake Peralta and Ray Holt have gotten NBC on board as the network just renewed Brooklyn Nine-Nine for a new season.

Over on Twitter, Rolling Stone critic Alan Sepinwall broke the news for fans. NBC will bring back Brooklyn Nine-Nine for a seventh season.

Earlier this year, the cop-comedy hit up NBC for the first time when its sixth season aired. The network acquired the TV series after FOX chose to drop the fan-favorite show. An intense wave of fan-support came flooding in after Brooklyn Nine-Nine was cancelled, and those fans tuned into the show’s NBC premiere in droves.

After all, Brooklyn Nine-Nine did pick up better ratings on its season six premiere than it did for seasons four or five. The January comeback brought in 3.6 million viewers and a solid 1.2 rating amongst adults ages 18-49 on a Thursday evening. The rating was up more than 70% compared to season five though its ratings have slightly declined in the following weeks.

So far, there are no details out about the new Brooklyn Nine-Nine season, but fans expect it will get a similar episode order to season six. NBC produced 13 episodes for the season, a fact which star Adam Samberg told Collider he was excited about during a recent interview.

“I’m excited for 13. Obviously, I think everyone did a great job doing 22, but it’s tough. It’s a lot of episodes. I can’t believe how much it used to just be the norm, but I also feel like almost every sitcom was in front of a studio audience, so the schedule was different,” the actor explained.

“They were not shooting as much. And a lot of these bigger budget hour-long shows, if it’s not on a network, are 10 episodes. Maybe 12, but usually 8 or 10. It’s more of a contained thing. In a lot of ways, it’s been great that The Good Place has shown that that’s a totally sustainable and viable thing to do.”

