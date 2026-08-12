Misha Collins On The Supernatural Sequel Idea That’s Even Better & More Likely Than Season 16

Six years after Supernatural came to an end, audiences still aren’t ready to say goodbye, and thankfully, the stars aren’t ready to say it’s over either. The fan-favorite show began in 2005 with two brothers, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean ( ) Winchester, saving people and hunting things—the family business—and ended up running for a staggering 15 seasons and just as many years. Although he was a later arrival to what became an inseparable trio, Misha Collins’ angel Castiel, who at times skirted the line between good and evil, became just as celebrated a character as Sam and Dean.

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In fact, that is in part what made the Supernatural finale so devastating, in addition to (spoiler alert, but you’ve had six years) Dean’s death. Despite Castiel being an essential, fan-favorite character, he didn’t return for the finale, largely because the COVID-19 pandemic changed the original series finale plans. Instead, the last time viewers ever saw Castiel, he was being taken by the Empty in a fate that seemed worse than death. The final episode did confirm that Castiel had been saved, but that wasn’t the same as seeing a true, full circle ending for this character who certainly deserved one. That is among the reasons fans have been pleading for another season, and while season 16 may not be on the table, Collins has given a very positive update and an idea that’s arguably even better than another season.

The Supernatural Stars Want To Return, And Some Truly Thrilling Ideas Have Been Bounced Around

The Supernatural stars have been fielding questions about the show’s possible return essentially since it went off the air, so Collins is likely no stranger to questions about a possible season 16 in particular. However, speaking exclusively with ComicBook, Collins revealed that, while season 16 isn’t likely (or at least hasn’t actively been discussed), there are some other possibilities out there, including, potentially, a movie.

“Who knows? Sh-t, I don’t know. I’m always surprised by the twists and turns that life takes. But I don’t think we’ve ever talked about a season 16 amongst ourselves. But the idea of some sort of a reboot or some sort of a movie or something like that has percolated, for sure. I would love to do something. I think that, you know, there’s just such a diehard, fervent, long-running fanbase for the show. But also, we have so much invested in it,” he said.

Collins continued, “I mean, we still go to these fan conventions, right? And we still get to engage with the fans who just love this show. Jensen has done The Boys, which is this gigantic, epic sci-fi series that has way more viewership than any given episode of Supernatural did when it was on the air, and yet people are still coming to the conventions more for Dean Winchester than they are for Soldier Boy. And I think that just speaks to something about this particular show and this particular story that just has this long-running legacy. And, for whatever reason, I think that all three of us—Jared, Jensen, and myself—all three of us feel like we aren’t yet ready to let it go, somehow…I have my fingers crossed that we’ll find some way to pay homage to the show in some way down the road.”

The conventions Collins referenced are the Creation Entertainment events hosted multiple times and in multiple cities throughout the year, and if their attendance is any indication, there’s no doubt that many fans would be absolutely thrilled with such a return. Still, six years after the show concluded, these cons are flooded, and guests continue to raise question after question about how Sam, Dean, and Castiel, along with numerous other beloved characters, could return to the screen again. However, few have speculated about a possible movie, which would undoubtedly be met with massive fanfare if it were announced.

That may also be the way to go, particularly in light of Dean’s death and Sam’s aging and then death in the finale. One final fight together, perhaps at some point several years after Dean’s death, could see Dean’s involvement from Heaven and (please, finally) depict Castiel being freed from the Empty. When that could happen is anyone’s guess, but it’s exciting to know that the stars remain on board for a return.