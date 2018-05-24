Build-A-Bear Workshop Has Launched a Shark Week Plush Collection

Discovery will celebrate their 30th summer of making beach-goers paranoid when Shark Week 2018 kicks off for eight days of specials on July 22nd. However, Build-A-Bear is marking the occasion with a new lineup of furry friends that are anything but scary.

You can shop the entire Build-A-Bear Shark Week collection right here. The lineup includes adorable great white shark and hammer head shark plush toys with optional accessories. There are also plenty of accessories for your other Build-A-Bear friends to enjoy while you watch various celebrities, I dunno…play Fortnite with sharks? MMA fight with sharks? Whatever the new Shark Week specials are, you know Discovery has some crazy stuff in store for us.

The breakdown of options in Build-A-Bear’s Shark Week collection are as follows:

Shark Week Great White Shark – $28

How JAWesome is the Great White Shark?! Great White Sharks are known for their wide jaws and big teeth. They can move through the water with great speed! This friendly shark furry friend comes with the official Shark Week logo on its paw pad!

Shark Week Hammerhead Shark – $28

There’s someFIN very special about the Hammerhead Shark! These adorable sharks have hammer-shaped heads with eyes at each end. They like warm ocean water and move their head side to side when they swim. This smiley shark also has the official Shark Week logo on its paw pad!

Sets and Accessories:



• I Love Shark Week Tank and Short Set – $13.50

• Shark Week Tank and Board Shorts – $13.50

• Shark Week Hoodie – $10.50

• Flip Flop Sandales – $7.50

• Aviator Sunglasses – $4.50

• Black Frame Sunglasses – $4.50

• Surfboard – $8

• Shark Accessory Set – $5

The Shark Week Great White Shark Gift Set includes the following options for a max price of $62:

• Shark Week Great White Shark

• Shark Week Tank & Board Shorts Set 2 pc.

• Surfboard

• Shark Accessory Set 3 pc.

• Blue Flip Flop Sandals

The Shark Week Hammerhead Shark Gift Set includes the following options for a max price of $62:

• Shark Week Hammerhead Shark

• I Love Shark Week Tank & Short Set 2 pc.

• Surfboard

• Shark Accessory Set 3 pc.

• Blue Flip Flop Sandals

The Happy Hugs Shark Week Gift Set includes the following options for a max price of $49.50:

• Happy Hugs Teddy

• Shark Week Hoodie

• Tiny Pocket Khaki Shorts

• Blue Flip Flop Sandals Surfboard

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.