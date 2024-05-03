When Does Criminal Minds Sequel Season 2 Premiere?

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 is coming up quicker than expected. Paramount+ will host new episodes on June 6. There's 10 stories coming in the second season of Criminal Minds: Evolution. Two episodes right off the bat and then weekly releases to follow. Back in 2022, the BAU had a new foe to face and fans were thrilled to have the team back in some capacity. (The early days of the COVID-19 pandemic made the original Criminal Minds explode in popularity on streaming. Now, we have this sequel series and those viewers have been absolutely loving it.)

In this season, Gold Star is a mystery that will take all of the team's talents to crack. Conspiracy has been a massive driver in previous Criminal Minds entries, so expect the same twists and turns here. Paramount enthusiastically brought the profilers back for another round of episodes last year.

(Photo: MICHAEL YARISH /PARAMOUNT+)

"We're thrilled to bring even more twisted storylines to our loyal fans of Criminal Minds: Evolution with the order of another season," Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of Paramount Streaming said during an announcement. "The series has always been a consistent top performer for Paramount+ and fans have quickly embraced this new season with its more serialized elements. There are still many dark twists and turns yet to come for the BAU this season and we can't wait for fans to see what's in store."

Criminal Minds: Evolution Returns Again

(Photo: Paramount+)

This reunion tour has been a long time coming. Back in 2022, ComicBook talked to Paget Brewster about Criminal Minds' upcoming revival. Getting all these people back together was no easy task. But, it's a testament to the environment they crafted during the original series that so many were excited to get back into the saddle.

"We're very thankful that they came to everyone who was in the cast for the last four seasons -- they came to all of us and said, 'would you all come back?'" Brewster told ComicBook. "And every one of us who can, who isn't already signed on to another show, we've been negotiating this. We're all hoping that it would happen and that we would be on Paramount+ as a streaming show, which would be a very different platform from what we had as a CBS show on network TV.

She added, "We're doing our darnedest, and everyone's trying to make this happen. We really enjoy each other, and we really enjoy how much our fans like the show. Now we have all these new fans, who have been binging it on Netflix, in a different age group. When people used to say to me, 'You're on that show Criminal Minds,' I'd say 'yeah, your grandma watches it.' Now it's a whole new generation and we have teenagers watching. It's crazy."

What Was Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 1 About?

(Photo: Paramount+)

Here's what Paramount has to say about the series: "In Criminal Minds, an elite squad of FBI profilers analyzes the country's most-twisted criminal minds, anticipating the perpetrators' next moves before they can strike again. Each member of the "mind hunter" team brings his or her expertise to pinpoint predators' motivations and identify emotional triggers to stop them. The core group includes an official profiler who is highly skilled at getting into the minds of criminals, a quirky genius, the former media liaison who manages to adeptly balance family life and the job, and a computer wizard."

Will you catch up on Season 1 before the new episodes roll around? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!