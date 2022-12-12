Canceled Netflix Series Renews Hope for Revival After Big Emmy Wins

The Baby-Sitters Club, a fan-favorite Netflix series that was cancelled in March, took home two awards at the Children & Family Emmys this weekend, giving new momentum to a campaign to bring the series back. The awards -- for outstanding writing for a live action preschool or children's program and outstanding children's or family viewing series -- lend additional credence to ongoing discussions to bring the series back to life somewhere else. Reportedly, producers are open to a new series or TV movie. Since the show is based on a long-running series of kids' books (which have also had years of TV shows and movies), there are a lot of directions they could go in.

Until there's an announcement, it's difficult to gauge how seriously the producers are pursuing a revival, or what the odds are that it would happen. Variety caught up with some of the talent behind the series to touch base, though, and things seem promising.

"We're talking about it in a very preliminary way, talking about if we can bring it somewhere else. Or if we could do maybe like a movie, like kind of a wrap up special," executive producer Rachel Shukert said. "The girls obviously are older now than they were when we started and they've really grown up. So I think we would have to set it a little bit in the future. But there's just so much love for the show and for this property and for these characters, and I'm so grateful for that. Even in the aftermath of the show not being renewed again for Season 3, it was so comforting and just so gratifying to see how much love there was for the show. And this [Emmy] is kind of the cherry on the sundae."

"This is the first time we've really all gotten to be together as a cast and producers to celebrate the show," Shukert added. "So you have to think that infectious energy could carry through to a movie or something like that. Stay tuned."

Almost immediately after the cancellation announcement, rumors started circulating that they could make a wrap-up movie, at least to tie up the loose ends of the current series. Shukert has been consistent about her appreciation for both the franchise and for Netflix, not criticizing the streamer for its decision to cancel.

"I have wanted to be a part of the world Ann M. Martin created since I was 7 years old, and for two amazing seasons I actually got to be," Shukert said when the cancellation was announced. "It was a dream come true. Although I am heartbroken not to be returning to Stoneybrook for 20 more seasons, I am so proud of the incredible show our amazing cast and crew created and the way it brought joy and comfort to so many when they needed it most. Thank you to Walden Media and to Netflix for giving us the opportunity to introduce Kristy, Claudia, Stacey, Mary Anne, Dawn, Jessi, and Mallory to a new generation of fans who I know will love them as much as we do for years to come."