Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Series After Two Seasons

Netflix original series have been at the center of surprising cancellations over the past few years, but this latest one is sure to break the hearts of fans. On Friday, the streaming service announced (via Variety) that the live-action The Baby-Sitter’s Club series will be ending after its second season, which debuted on the platform late last year. Based on Ann M. Martin’s iconic book series of the same name, The Baby-Sitters Club followed the everyday adventures of Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph), Dawn Schafer (Kydra Sanchez, taking over the role from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Xochitl Gomez), Mary Anne Spier (Malia Baker), and Karen Brewer (Sophia Reid-Gantzert), a group of tween girls who form their own babysitting business in their town of Stoneybrook, Connecticut.

The Baby-Sitters Club was developed for TV by showrunner Rachel Shukert, who also executive produced alongside Lucia Aniello, Lucy Kitada, Michael De Luca, Frank Smith, and Naia Cucukov. Cast members of the series also included Alicia Silverstone, Marc Evan Jackson, and Mark Feuerstein.

“I have wanted to be a part of the world Ann M. Martin created since I was 7 years old, and for two amazing seasons I actually got to be,” Shukert said in a statement Friday. “It was a dream come true. Although I am heartbroken not to be returning to Stoneybrook for 20 more seasons, I am so proud of the incredible show our amazing cast and crew created and the way it brought joy and comfort to so many when they needed it most. Thank you to Walden Media and to Netflix for giving us the opportunity to introduce Kristy, Claudia, Stacey, Mary Anne, Dawn, Jessi, and Mallory to a new generation of fans who I know will love them as much as we do for years to come.”

Ann M. Martin, the series author and show producer, conceived the idea of these inspiring young girls with different backgrounds, personalities and opinions that were brought together by a business venture they created and bonded through the friendships they forged. The adaptation of the contemporary dramedy that continues to champion friendship, female empowerment and entrepreneurship was led by Rachel Shukert (Glow) as showrunner and Lucia Aniello (Broad City) as executive producer and director.

Both seasons of The Baby-Sitters Club is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix.