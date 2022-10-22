Charlie Cox Comments On She-Hulk's Meta Daredevil Hallway Fight

Marvel Studios has been slowly integrating characters from various Marvel projects outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the most recent reintroduction was Daredevil. Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) appears in Spider-Man: No Way Home as Peter Parker's lawyer who helps him get out of his Mysterio situation. Fans weren't expecting to see Cox return as Matt Murdock / Daredevil so soon but when Marvel Studios released the second trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law during their recent San Diego Comic-Con panel, it revealed that the actor would return in the suit. Now, Daredevil doesn't appear until much later in the season for the penultimate episode, but his chemistry with the titular character was one of the highlights of the series. During the episode there was a moment that resembled one of the hallway fight scenes from the original Daredevil series, but it turned out to be pretty meta. In a new interview with Marvel.com, Cox broke his silence on the scene.

"It's so cool. I read that. It was so clever. It's so clever, and it's good because it's cool because at least you've got some of it," Cox explained. "It starts, so you get to feel like, oh, cool, we've got a hallway stunt fight scene. But then there's that excellent kind of drop-the-mic moment where She-Hulk comes into the room. That was so clever. Jessica Gao is amazing. I absolutely loved working with her. I thought her scripts were sensational, and it was a real pleasure."

Daredevil looks very different from his look in the Netflix series, with the character donning a red and yellow suit as opposed to his red suit from the original series. It appears that the character's look in the series wasn't up to the executive producers of the series, but Marvel themselves. During a recent interview with, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Head writer Jessica Gao revealed that Marvel Studios chose Daredevil's look for the series.

"Usually how they do it is they kind of let us propose what we want to do rather than give us guidelines," Gao revealed. "When they first told us that [Daredevil] was a possibility we just couldn't believe it. And as we were coming up with story and what we wanted him to do, the fact that they kept not saying no was shocking to us. The one thing that I didn't have control of was the suit. They knew exactly what they wanted the suit to look like."

"Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth."

All episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are streaming exclusively on Disney+!

What did you think about Daredevil's return? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on