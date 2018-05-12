‘Charmed’ Reboot Gets Full Season Order

Looks like the Charmed ones are heading to television once more.

The CW has officially ordered a full season of the Charmed reboot, along with an order for fellow WB Network alum Roswell: New Mexico. The series has most of the core cast already nailed down, and while it has received some pushback from fans, it seems the studio liked what they saw and have given it the green light (via Variety).

While the three chosen ones aspect of the show will be a fundamental part like in the original, there will be some changes to the sisters themselves. Macy is described as a “witty, intense science nerd with a Ph.D. in quantum physics”, while Mel is a “strong-willed feminist and a lesbian.” Madison is described as the youngest and is “an athletic college student pledging to a sorority.”

CW describes it as “this fierce, funny, feminist reboot of the original series centers on three sisters in a college town who discover they are witches. Between vanquishing supernatural demons, tearing down the patriarchy, and maintaining familial bonds, a witch’s work is never done.”

You can find the official description below.

“After the tragic death of their mother, three sisters in a college town are stunned to discover they are witches. Soon this powerful threesome must stand together to fight the everyday and supernatural battles that all modern witches must face: from vanquishing powerful demons to toppling the patriarchy.”

The new series is being developed by Jane the Virgin creator Jennie Urman along with Jessica O’Toole and Amy Rardin, who are listed as executive producers. Ben Silverman, Brad Silberling, and Carter Covington are also listed as executive producers on the project.

So far the series stars Melone Diaz (Mel Pruitt), Madeleine Mantock (Macy), Sarah Jeffery (Maggie), Rupert Evans (Harry), Ellen Tamaki (Nico), Ser’Darius Blain (Galvin), and Charlie Gillespie (Brian).

There is currently no release date for the Charmed reboot, but it will air on the CW later this year.

So Charmed fans, are you excited for the reboot? Do you think it will be as good as the original, worse, or better? Let us know in the comments!