Charmed Season 2 Is Now on Netflix

The second season of The CW's Charmed reboot may be in the books, but for fans wanting to enjoy the adventures of the three Charmed Ones -- Mel, Macy, and Maggie -- or for those who have been waiting for the full season to air to settle in for a good binge, the wait is over. The full second season of Charmed is now available for streaming on Netflix.

Charmed's second season threw fans for a bit of a loop when it, in a sense, rebooted its reboot. The first series finale saw Charmed cut ties with its namesake series with the Charmed Ones set up to be in charge of the magical world after the death of the Elders. In the second season, the series saw the sisters leave Hilltowne for Seattle, Washington where they found themselves dealing with what series showrunners described as chaos in the magical world ahead of the Season 2 premiere last year.

"As you know, the Elders are dead and the Charmed Ones are essentially in charge," Liz Kruger said. "And though we all dream of being in charge at some point, the reality is that nothing quite prepares you for the weight of the world, and that's what they're going to be carrying in this season. It turns out the events of season one have destabilized the Magical World, unbeknownst to them when we begin the new season. The Witch World is going to descend into chaos without the Elders productions and we find out that someone -- or something -- has put a target on the Charmed Ones backs. And that mystery is what's going to play out in the first half of the season in a mind-blowing way."

"From there, a lot of what we explore is a great jumping off point since this season is really going to be much more epic in scale," Craig Shapiro said. "The whole tone of the show is going to be darker, moodier, edgier. And they're going to explore the Magical World worldwide. It's not just located in one place and there's so much more going on than they understood in season one, in the Demon World, in the Witch World, and in the Magic World generally, as we meet all kinds of new magic characters along with demons and witches."

The series has already been renewed for a third season as well. You can check out the official synopsis for Charmed Season 3 below.

At the end of season two, the Charmed Ones and the magical world find themselves in certain peril as Julian affirmed to Aunt Vivienne that “whatever it takes,” he would bring her Macy (Madeleine Mantock). Meanwhile, Harry (Rupert Evans) and Macy’s newly cemented romance hangs in the balance after Harry asked Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) to use her new power to change his feelings for her sister. With Mel’s (Melonie Diaz) relationship with Ruby at an impasse, will Mel ever find true love? And is the destruction of the sisterhood inevitable, or will the Charmed Ones conquer the Conqueror? The answers to these questions will unfold in season three and chart a whole new journey for the Charmed Ones as Maggie pursues her career ambitions, Macy returns to her science roots, and Mel's activism is reignited. Based on the original series, CHARMED is from CBS Television Studios in association with Propagate Content, with executive producers Liz Kruger (“Salvation”), Craig Shapiro (“Salvation”), Stuart Gillard, Jeffrey Lieber (“NCIS: New Orleans”), Jessica O’Toole (“Jane The Virgin”), Amy Rardin (“Jane The Virgin”), Jennie Snyder Urman (“Jane The Virgin”), Ben Silverman (“The Office”), Brad Silberling (“Jane The Virgin”) and Howard Owens (“You vs. Wild”).

Charmed Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix. The series will return with new episodes in January 2021, returning to Sunday nights after Batwoman on The CW.

