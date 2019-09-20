Charmed: Season 2 Premiere Synopsis Released

The CW’s reboot of Charmed has certainly shaken up what fans know about the iconic series, and it looks like that’s set to continue in Season 2. On Thursday, The CW released a new synopsis for the show’s forthcoming season premiere, which is titled “Safe Space”. The synopsis hints at the newest challenge for the trio of sisters, now that The Elders are out of the picture.

“SEASON PREMIERE — Following the devastating loss of The Elders, Mel (Melonie Diaz), Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) and Macy (Madeleine Mantock) take over their duties. Maggie takes time to celebrate her birthday with a big bash, but Mel finds herself too preoccupied with their new responsibilities to join in the fun. As the girls clean up the following morning, Macy shocks her sisters with an announcement. A mysterious hooded foe attacks The Charmed Ones who escape through a portal while Harry (Rupert Evans) has an unnerving encounter with the villain. The girls land in a secret location where they uncover more about the mystical world of The Elders…and community workspaces.

Macy nurses a serious wound and Maggie meets a handsome stranger (Jordan Donica.) The Charmed Ones quickly become aware of the gravity of their new roles and must decide if they are truly prepared for the responsibility.

Stuart Gillard directed the episode written by Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro.”

Season 2 will bring many new changes for the series – in addition to a new night and timeslot, the show will have new showrunners in the form of Extant’s Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro.

“As you know, the Elders are dead and the Charmed Ones are essentially in charge,” Kruger recently said of Season 2’s story shift. “And though we all dream of being in charge at some point, the reality is that nothing quite prepares you for the weight of the world, and that’s what they’re going to be carrying in this season. It turns out the events of season one have destabilized the Magical World, unbeknownst to them when we begin the new season. The Witch World is going to descend into chaos without the Elders productions and we find out that someone — or something — has put a target on the Charmed Ones backs. And that mystery is what’s going to play out in the first half of the season in a mind blowing way.”

Charmed‘s second season will premiere on Friday, October 11th, at 8/7c on The CW.