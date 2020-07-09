Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Fans Upset About Series Cancellation

Archiverse fans were hit with another devastating blow on Wednesday when Netflix announced that Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will end after two seasons -- seasons that have been split into four "parts" -- with the final eight episodes of Part 4 set to hit the streaming service later this year. This news comes just a few days after news that another Archie Comics-inspired series, The CW's Katy Keene, had also been cancelled and as you might guess, fans are very upset that Sabrina's spooky story is almost over.

From the sound of things, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina may end up ultimately telling a complete story as opposed to being left without resolution. Netflix as dubbed Part 4 of the series "a spooky, sexy, and supernatural series finale". Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa describes it as "the story we wanted to tell"

“Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honor from Day One,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said in a statement. “The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show. I’m also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can’t wait for everyone to see Part Four.”

Still, even a solid ending may not be enough to satisfy Sabrina fans. Many on social media were already calling for another network or streaming service to save the series while others were simply in shock that the series is ending. Read on to see how fans are handling the cancellation of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and be sure to weigh in with your own thoughts in the comments below.