Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Fans Upset About Series Cancellation
Archiverse fans were hit with another devastating blow on Wednesday when Netflix announced that Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will end after two seasons -- seasons that have been split into four "parts" -- with the final eight episodes of Part 4 set to hit the streaming service later this year. This news comes just a few days after news that another Archie Comics-inspired series, The CW's Katy Keene, had also been cancelled and as you might guess, fans are very upset that Sabrina's spooky story is almost over.
From the sound of things, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina may end up ultimately telling a complete story as opposed to being left without resolution. Netflix as dubbed Part 4 of the series "a spooky, sexy, and supernatural series finale". Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa describes it as "the story we wanted to tell"
“Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honor from Day One,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said in a statement. “The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show. I’m also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can’t wait for everyone to see Part Four.”
Still, even a solid ending may not be enough to satisfy Sabrina fans. Many on social media were already calling for another network or streaming service to save the series while others were simply in shock that the series is ending. Read on to see how fans are handling the cancellation of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and be sure to weigh in with your own thoughts in the comments below.
Sadly, yes.
prevnext
NOT CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA AS WELL FFS https://t.co/3H0mwEVGPe— amelia | madelaine's b*tch (@chonistyles) July 9, 2020
Mood.
prevnext
Girl #ChillingAdventuresofSabrina just got cancelled pic.twitter.com/Fp2s7MMONd— 🗣Sahid Says🗣 (@sahidthesource) July 9, 2020
Can't believe it
prevnext
i can’t believe chilling adventures of sabrina actually got cancelled.....— netflix you’re on my shit list (@brucasfilms) July 9, 2020
Even bigger mood
prevnext
y'all just going to cancel #ChillingAdventuresofSabrina LIKE THAT??? pic.twitter.com/l4TJiDgzWR— ryan mitchell (@TheSlayGawd) July 9, 2020
Sabrina but not Riverdale?
prevnext
WAIT WHAT WTF NO... YOU ARE CANCELLING THIN BIT NOT RIVERDALE #ChillingAdventuresofSabrina https://t.co/QNMmLcFNUg— I s l a (@___isla_) July 9, 2020
So where's the petition?
prevnext
so um we’re about to go full anne with an e and go crazy to try and get chilling adventures of sabrina renewed right 😁😁— filene ᵇˡᵐ (@BR00KESDAVIS) July 9, 2020
Yep.
prevnext
NOT THEM CANCELLING THE CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA— bri ⧗ (@yunhophobe) July 9, 2020
Goodbye, subscribers
prevnext
man netflix really canceling all their shows huh? isn't chilling adventures of sabrina one of their most popular and they drove it into the ground like that? rip to the last of their subscribers— elise (@lolitascocaine) July 9, 2020
Mad as Hell
prevnext
Just learned that @netflix has cancelled #ChillingAdventuresofSabrina and I’m mad as HELL!— Krys (@MoiraiKnow) July 9, 2020
A crime
prev
Netflix canceling Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is a crime— Tim Stiefvater (@Tim412Tator) July 9, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.