Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Cancelled by Netflix, Final Episodes to Debut Later This Year

TV's "Archieverse" of shows just got another heartbreaking update. On Wednesday, Netflix announced that Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will be ending on Netflix after two seasons (which have been split into four "parts"). The final eight episodes of the series are expected to debut on the streaming service later this year, with what Netflix dubbs "a spooky, sexy, and supernatural series finale".

Over the course of Part 4’s eight episodes, The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale. The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to...The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?

“Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honor from Day One,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said in a statement. “The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show. I’m also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can’t wait for everyone to see Part Four.”

This is the second cancellation of an Archie Comics-inspired spinoff in as many weeks, with The CW's Katy Keene also getting axed just a matter of days ago. While both shows had disparate connections to The CW's flagship Riverdale, fans had campaigned for all three series to continue on -- and maybe even cross over with each other.

"It's funny, I think that Sabrina, on some level, will always be a coming-of-age show," Aguirre-Sacasa shared with ComicBook.com earlier this year. "And I think of the brilliance of the character and how Sabrina was invented in the '60s and is very much a product of the '60s. Just the idea that it was a girl and a witch caught between worlds, that's such a simple, profound idea that I think that that creates a natural tension. And, to me, if there is that natural tension, that is always a story generator."

He continued, "For me, one of the joys about comic books and certain TV shows is, I grew up reading Archie Comics, I still read Archie Comics. So the idea of really getting to know these characters over time is appealing. So, no, I think with Sabrina, there's a lot more stories to tell and there's also a lot of different horror genres and genres of witchcraft that we haven't explored yet that I'd love to work on."

