Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Star Pushed for a Major Change for Their Character in Season 4

We're just a few weeks away from the return of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, as the beloved Netflix series will be premiering its fourth and final installment on New Year's Eve. Fans are anxious and excited to see what the future holds for Sabrina Spellman and those in her orbit, and to see how they've grown as characters since the series' inception. That will especially be the case for Roz Walker (Jaz Sinclair), Sabrina's best friend who has had a uniquely supernatural trajectory over the series' run. As Sinclair revealed in a recent interview with CBR, she personally went to showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa to help the character get back to her feminist roots.

"I had a really good conversation with Roberto. When I signed on to the show, I was really excited to play this feminist, loud, unscared girl in this witch world," Sinclair revealed. "We get to experience so many things. And then in Part 3, it was mostly cheerleading and questionable friendship decisions with Harvey and all that."

"I had a really good conversation with Roberto right before Part 4 -- maybe at the end of Part 3, I don't remember -- where I was just like 'I want these parts of Roz back,'" Sinclair continued. "'I really liked the feminist, I like this and I really want this mixed relationship to have justice because you're going to do it, we're going to do it and if you're not going to do it, that's fine too but if we're going to do it, let's make it full and beautiful and lovely.'"

According to Sinclair, the conversation ultimately led to some productive decisions when it came to Roz's character.

"[He] totally took everything that I said to heart and that's why Roz gets so much cool stuff in Part 4 because he was so receptive to that conversation and really did everything in his power to give me a lot of juicy, fun, deep, lovely stuff," Sinclair added. "So I'm super grateful to him for hearing me."

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina reimagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Over the course of Part 4’s eight episodes, The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale. The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to...The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?

Part 4 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will debut on Thursday, December 31st.