Chris Hardwick Returning to NBC Next Week, Set to Resume Hosting ‘The Wall’

Following emotional and sexual abuse allegations from his former girlfriend, Chris Hardwick will be returning to NBC next week as a guest host on America’s Got Talent. Additionally, the NBC series The Wall, which Hardwick hosts and produces, is slated to go into production for its third season as scheduled. Hardwick will resume hosting responsibilities on the series.

The confirmation of Hardwick resuming his TV appearances comes after last week’s announcement from AMC that the host would be returning to The Walking Dead after show Talking Dead.

“Following a comprehensive assessment by AMC, working with Ivy Kagan Bierman of the firm Loeb & Loeb, who has considerable experience in this area, Chris Hardwick will return to AMC as the host of Talking Dead and Talking with Chris Hardwick,” AMC Networks said in a statement. “We take these matters very seriously and given the information available to us after a very careful review, including interviews with numerous individuals, we believe returning Chris to work is the appropriate step.”

Hardwick will be returning to the series on August 12th following the Season Four premiere of Fear the Walking Dead.

Earlier this year, Chloe Dykstra penned an essay about a former relationship in which she claimed her partner subjected her to emotional and sexual abuse, though she never named her partner and expressed she was working through her own healing as opposed to setting out to ruin their career. Given how public Dykstra’s relationship was with Hardwick, fans quickly connected the dots to confirm the identity of who she was talking about.

In the aftermath of the allegations, Hardwick avoided public appearances, with AMC postponing his talk show series and multiple moderators stepping in to take over prior commitments at San Diego Comic-Con.

“I have been adamant since I came forward with my essay that I never set out to ruin the career of the person I spoke about. I could have provided more details, but chose not to,” Dykstra shared in a statement following Hardwick’s reinstatement at AMC. “I have said what I wanted to say on the matter, and I wish to move on with my life. For that reason, I chose not to participate in the investigation against the person I spoke of. I do not believe in an eye for an eye, and therefore I have only shared my evidence with those who I felt should see it.”

