New Citadel Clip Confirms a Betrayal (Exclusive)

With the Prime Video TV series Citadel exploring a world of secret missions and covert characters, it's no surprise that there will be betrayals and backstabbings, with an exclusive clip from Season 1, Episode 5, entitled "Time Renders Us Enemies," teasing that the betrayal might have come from an unexpected source. Who will pay the ultimate price for the betrayal is yet to be seen, though it feels safe to say that things will get more challenging before they get any easier. You can check out the exclusive clip from this week's Citadel above before it premieres on Prime Video on May 19th.

"Time Renders Us Enemies" is described, "Nadia, Kyle, and Carter are forced to work together to escape from Manticore and protect the X Case, but suspicion of one of our heroes reaches a boiling point, leading to an explosive reckoning."

In Citadel, "Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency -- tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people --was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel's fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They've remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love."

Richard Madden stars as Mason Kane, alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Nadia Sinh, Stanley Tucci as Bernard Orlick, Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer, Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy, Roland Møller as Anders Silje and Davik Silje, Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy, and more.

From Amazon Studios and the Russo Brothers' AGBO, Citadel is executive produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes for AGBO, with David Weil serving as showrunner and executive producer. Josh Applebaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg serve as executive producers for Midnight Radio. Newton Thomas Sigel and Patrick Moran also serve as executive producers.

Episode 5 of Citadel premieres on Prime Video on May 19th.

