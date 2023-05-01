Citadel Season 1 Review and Recap (Episodes 1&2)

Citadel Season 1 on Amazon Prime Video takes viewers on a globe-trotting action-thriller mystery ride, as the world-protecting spy agency Citadel tries to recover from an epic fall, orchestrated by its syndicate nemesis, Manticore. As two of Citadel's top agents (Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas) finally come out of memory-wiped "retirement" years after Citadel's fall, the find themselves right back in the middle of a Manticore plot for world domination. Citadel Season 1 Review (Episodes 1-2) (Photo: Amazon Prime Video) The premiere of Citadel certainly lives up to all the reports about the ambitious scale and budget that Amazon Studios was pumping into the series. The opening act of Episode 1, "The Human Enigma", is an action setpiece spectacle that looks very much on par with a blockbuster movie – with much of that achievement coming from the directorial talent of longtime action cinematographer Newton Thomas Sigel (Extraction, The X-Men movies, Da 5 Bloods). No doubt, Citadel grips hard with its initial promise of big spy movie entertainment in TV series format, as both Madden and Chopra Jonas quickly delight, charm, and show they are willing to (at least pretend to) get gritty, bloody, and dirty in the process. That all said, once Citadel gets past its impressive opening interlude, and sets the actual narrative of the series in motion (a time-jump to a new present with memory-wiped protagonists) things quickly begin to feel a lot more on the level of television. The beats of Citadel's first episode are pretty standard as far as these kinds of espionage stories go. Madden's character Mason Kane (alias Kyle Conroy) is the tortured domestic family man who doesn't know he's James Bond; Chopra Jonas is a heroic femme fatale, and Stanley Tucci is James Bond's Q with more wit and flare. The bad guys are just as standard, with some evil twin psycho hitmen (both played by Rolan Møller) and a sinister aristocrat/political operator as the face of Manticore management. The beats play almost the opposite way in Episode 2, "Spikes Appear in Night Time": standard and dull opening and middle acts of "Kyle" adjusting to the revelation that he's Mason Kane, super-spy, and stumbling his way back into fighting prowess. The end of Episode 2 kicks up a gear when Priyanka Chopra Jonas's character Nadia Sinh (alias Charlotte Vernon) gets her re-introduction, as the hard-hitting action sequences once again make up for the somewhat cliched story beats. But while the actual beat-to-beat steps of Citadel may feel overly familiar, the larger mythos of the series has a sci-fi bend that does manage to distinguish it from the Bourne, Bond, or Mission: Impossible franchises. That's a good sign, as Citadel plans to expand itself into spinoffs that follow other agents, produced in other countries starring international actors. An interesting core mythos is key. Citadel Season 1 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can read full episode recaps, below.

The series opens with Citadel agent Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) taking on a mission aboard a bullet train to retrieve a case from a nefarious courier, while guided by her handler, Bernard (Stanley Tucci). Things take a turn when Nadia spots her old flame and fellow agent Mason Kane (Richard Madden) on the train, realizing she hasn't been sent in alone. Together agents Sinh and Kane approach their mark, only to discover it's all a ruse: an evil syndicate organization called Manticore has been watching Citadel for years and is finally making the move to destroy it. The train car turns out to be full of enemy agents, forcing Sinh and Kane to fight their way out – which they nearly do, until the courier pulls a grenade and blows up the entire train. Mason Kane awakes in a hospital to find he has no memory of who he is; time-jump to eight years later and Mason is now "Kyle Conroy," a mild-mannered husband/father living in Wyoming. Kyle is suffering cryptic dreams of the train crash and the woman he once loved – along with the existential agony about not being to tell his daughter more about their family history leads Kyle to take a more advanced DNA screening after previous failures – and this time, the results are pretty drastic. Bernard picks up on Mason Kane's DNA being in the system, and extracts Kyle, his wife and daughter before Manticore puts a target on their backs. Meanwhile, we find that Manticore middle manager Dahlia Archer (Lesley Manville) is after a case that has been missing for eight years – one that could give the villain syndicate full intel on Citadel's workings, and nuclear codes to the entire global stockpile. Through some tough-love training (like throwing knives) and some video message assistance, Bernard manages to get "Kyle" to embrace the reality of being Mason Kane, offering a Total Recall-style method of regaining his memories, as well as solving the mystery of the woman from his dreams. A cliffhanger scene reveals that on the night of the train crash, Nadia Sinh also survived, washing up on a beach.