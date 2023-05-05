Citadel Premiered to "One of the Largest Global Audiences in the History" Claims Prime Video

It's been less than a week since Citadel, the new espionage original series from the Russo Brothers, made its premiere on Prime Video. According to Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, the series "attracted one of the largest global audiences in the history of Prime Video." Salke made the announcement in a post on Instagram, touting the "incredible performance for new and original IP." Deadline offered a little more insight into this, citing a source, revealing that Citadel is just below The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in terms of its premiere numbers on the streaming service.

"Citadel, the #1 title on Prime!" Salke posted on Instagram. "In its series debut, this show attracted one of the largest global audiences in the history of Prime Video – such an incredible performance for new and original IP! Congratulations and thank you to everyone who worked across this global series! We couldn't be more proud! Make sure you check out new episodes weekly."

Prime Video previously touted the immense popularity of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power when it first premiered, but reports in the time since then have cast doubt on those numbers. As fans might recall, The Rings of Power reportedly set a slew of records for the platform including the biggest premiere for a show on Prime Video. A report since then reveals that the audience for the series dropped off in a major way with only 37% of the audience that watched the first episode completing the entire series. Considering the critical reception, Citadel could very well find itself in a similar situation by the time its first season is over.

What is Citadel about?

In Citadel, Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency—tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people—was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel's fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They've remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.

The series also stars Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer, Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy, Roland Møller as Anders Silje and Davik Silje, Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy.