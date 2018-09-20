Classic ‘MacGyver’ Gets an HD Makeover With Blu-ray Release

Hang Onto Your Duct Tape: MacGyver is coming to Blu-ray.

And, no, we aren’t talking about the Lucas Till-led hit currently airing on CBS, but the original series, which will make its bow on HD next month.

You can see a before-and-after video above which shows off the clean-up job that CBS and Paramount did bringing the series, which has been available on DVD for years, to Blu-ray.

The series starred Richard Dean Anderson as a secret agent who disliked guns and instead relied on wits and guile. He was best known for being able to create weapons and escape strategies seemingly out of thin air.

And paper clips.

And duct tape. SO MUCH duct tape.

The latest reboot, which came years after the character had been gone from television, is just the latest in a long line of attempts to bring the character back. Not only has Warner Bros. previously tried to devleop a Young MacGyver series, but Aquaman director James Wan tried to develop a similar concept as a feature film. Wan directed the reboot’s season one episode “The Rising.”

The current CBS reboot stars X-Men: First Class‘s Lucas Till in the lead role, “as he creates a clandestine organization where he uses his knack for solving problems in unconventional ways to help prevent disasters from happening.”

MacGyver creator Lee David Zlotoff wrote a miniseries featuring the character for Image Comics in 2012, which at the time was the first anyone had seen from the character in years.

“In the last decade or so, the graphic novel and comics arena has simply exploded in terms of both the kinds of stories that are being told and the range of artistic styles now being explored,” Zlotoff said at the time. “So as I considered the constant call from fans around the world to bring MacGyver back, it struck me that the simplicity and directness of comics might be the perfect place to start.”

MacGyver: The Complete First Season will be available on Blu-ray on October 30, the same day as Charmed debuts in the format. UPDATE: Pre-orders are live on Amazon.

