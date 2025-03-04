CM Punk Addresses The Rock, John Cena, and Seth Rollins on WWE Raw, “Becky Lynch You Better Come Get Your Man”

Play video

After what happened at WWE Elimination Chamber, CM Punk had issues with several people, who all had a role in costing him his match at WrestleMania. Those included The Final Boss The Rock and the now heel and corporately backed John Cena, but his biggest issue was with Seth Rollins, who delivered a stomp to him in the ring and allowed Cena to capitalize and get the win. Punk kicked off tonight’s Monday Night Raw by delivering a fiery promo that took shots at all three of them, and he didn’t hold back in the slightest.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Punk started by telling the crowd, “Let’s start this show off with a bang! This is going to be a lot of fun, not for you, but for me. I’m liable to get us canceled off of Netflix right now,” Punk said.

“Listen up Dwayne you bald fraud. You think because you’re on the board of directors you are immune from criticism. You don’t know who you’re dealing with,” Punk said. “Middle-aged and crazy, walked back into the WWE after 10 years and marched through hell to receive opportunities. And you Mr. mid-life crisis, you haven’t shown up to grace us with your presence, all that bs (hits his arm mocking Rock’s goosebumps tradition). I have never been so delusional, so desperate to wear a fake title. I’ve never been so desperate and proclaimed myself the people’s Champion because I don’t deserve it, I earn it. I’ve never been so desperate to sell my soul, and that brings me to you, John Cena..”

“You can’t see me, but now we can all see through you. You stole something from me, a match that after 20 years of hustle, loyalty, and respect, I gave you the benefit of the doubt. And now everyone knows that you’ve been selling these people and these kids bulls***,” Punk said.

“Who gave up at the Elimination Chamber, it wasn’t me. I don’t give up on my dreams. You gave up on yourself. You gave up on all of these people. You gave up on all of those kids. The joke’s on you, and when I get a hold of you, you will make a wish that I never did,” Punk said.

“And now the man of the hour, little brother Seth Rollins. Becky Lynch you better come get your man because if I do before you do I’m putting him in a wheelchair,” Punk said. That’s when Rollins’ music hit and he came running out, colliding with Punk on the entrance ramp.

They started brawling as Rollins came out and security broke them up. That lasted for a minute though as they got ahold of one another again in the ring, and half the WWE personnel in the building were out there trying to hold them back. Punk got ahold of Rollins again, and the fight spilled out into the crowd.

What did you think of what Punk had to say, and who do you want to see him face at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!