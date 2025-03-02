WWE Shocks the World as John Cena Turns Heel and Betrays Cody Rhodes

Play video

The Men’s Chamber match was the final match of WWE Elimination Chamber, and it was Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre getting the match started as CM Punk, Damian Priest, Logan Paul, and John Cena waited for their shots in the pods. After several thrilling eliminations, it was down to Seth Rollins, John Cena, and CM Punk, and it would be Punk and Cena working together to eliminate Rollins. That said, it was Rollins who got the last laugh, stomping on Punk to help Cena get the win, and he would meet Cody Rhodes face to face before The Rock came down. Then the thing that no one thought would ever happen actually happened, and John Cena not only turned heel but aligned with The Rock, mercilessly beating Rhodes.

Rollins and McIntyre have no love for each other so both were incredibly aggressive from the outset. That would later end up with Rollins slamming McIntyre into Punk’s pod multiple times, much to Punk’s delight, but McIntyre would get back on track, slamming Rollins’ face into the exposed steel of the turnbuckle.

The third entrant into the match was Damian Priest, who immediately clashed with McIntyre. Priest went on a run and took control for a bit, but all three men would eventually find themselves down as the fourth entrant was brought in. That would be Logan Paul, who went right after McIntyre and then tried to pin Priest, but he kicked out. Paul then went after Rollins and went for a cover, but Rollins kicked out too.

Priest then just punished Paul with slams into the pod wall and the side of the cage, and then Rollins rocked Paul with a superkick. Then it was time for the fifth superstar, and it was John Cena’s turn. Cena hit Rollins and then hit an AA on Priest and a big slam to Paul. Cena hit another AA to Rollins and then went for the five-knuckle shuffle on Paul and got it.

Cena hit the AA on Paul but got his clock cleaned by McIntyre with a claymore. Then Priest eliminated McIntyre out of nowhere, and he was furious, hitting Priest with a claymore before leaving the ring. That left Priest vulnerable, and Paul went up on top of the pod and hit a frog splash on Priest, eliminating him.

It was finally time for Punk to enter the match and he started immediately attacking Paul, suplexing him on the floor. Punk slammed Paul into the pod multiple times and then threw him into the cage wall as well. Punk and Cena faced off in the ring, but Rollins cut it off and then got in Cena’s face, telling him that Punk was his and he should go film some more movies.

Paul would get back into the mix but got hit with a GTS and eliminated from the match. That left Punk, Rollins, and Cena in the ring, and it was actually Cena and Punk teaming up to knock out Rollins, though he wasn’t eliminated. Cena then extended his hand to Punk but Punk went in for a hug, and then they started fighting. Cena knocked Punk down but got countered by Punk, and the two traded counters and avoided each other’s finishers.

Cena then got Punk in the STF in the center of the ring, but he countered with the Anaconda Vice. Rollins got to his feet but Punk knocked him right back down, and Cena caught Punk and hit the AA, almost eliminating Punk. Rollins caught Cena and slammed Cena’s back into the cage wall and then threw Cena threw the pod wall, allowing him to focus back on Punk.

Rollins almost got rolled up by Punk, and then he countered with a pedigree but Punk kicked out. Rollins went for a superplex but Punk countered and then hit the elbow drop before signaling it was time for the GTS. Rollins hit the buckle bomb on Punk and then hit a curb stomp, but Punk somehow kicked out.

Cena caught Rollins but couldn’t hit an AA, though Punk hit GTS on Rollins and then Cena hit the AA. Punk covered Rollins and eliminated him, leaving the final two. Punk went for the GTS and hit it, but Cena kicked out. Cena hit the AA and went for a cover, but Punk kicked out. Then Rollins hit a curb stomp on Punk before leaving the ring, and Cena capitalized, putting Punk in the STF. Cena said he was sorry as Rollins kept yelling for Punk to die, and Pun finally faded, making Cena the winner of the Men’s Chamber match, and the opponent for Cody Rhodes.

It was then time for Rhodes to come out and meet The Rock face to face, and Cena greeted Rhodes beforehand, staying in the ring with him as Rock and Travis Scott made their way to the ring. Rock then said it was the time and that Rhodes would come hug him as a brother, and he would embrace Rhodes as his Champion. “I want it all Cody. I want your mind. I want your soul, and God have mercy, I need your soul. If the answer is yes, then the American Nightmare will live forever. Look me in the eyes, if your answer is no, then tonight the dream dies, again.”

Rhodes finally answered, replying, ” I want it all Rock. My soul no longer belongs to me. And you know why, because I gave my soul to this ring, and these people a long time ago. Hey Rock, go fuck yourself!” The crowd lost it and then Cena went in to embrace Rhodes, but then everything changed. Cena looked at The Rock and Rock gave him the signal, and in what no one expected, Cena turned heel and attacked Rhodes with a low blow.

Then Cena punched Rhodes with his watch and with the Championship, opening up Rhodes and causing him to bleed in the ring. Scott and Cena held him down and Rock hit him multiple times with the Cody’s Soul weight belt, and the crowd was absolutely stunned. Cena is not only a heel, but is aligned with The Rock, and now Rhodes will have a truly uphill climb at WrestleMania.

What did you think of the match and Cena winning?