CM Punk is Finally a WWE WrestleMania Main Eventer, But What is the Favor?

When Cody Rhodes returned to WWE, he had one mission in mind, which was to finish the story that his father Dusty Rhodes started all those years ago. At WrestleMania 40 he finally brought that story to a close, and now another recently returned superstar is ready to complete their mission as well. That would be the Best in the World himself CM Punk, who was clearly emotional when he learned on today’s SmackDown that he will finally be main-eventing WrestleMania at WrestleMania 41.

While Punk has accomplished much during his time in WWE, had never main-evented a WrestleMania, despite having a bevy of iconic WrestleMania moments. When he returned to WWE, Punk made it clear early on that it was something he wanted to finally accomplish, and the man to deliver the big news today was Paul Heyman.

At today’s SmackDown contract signing, Punk sat down at the table with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins and got the contract for their Triple Threat WrestleMania showdown. Punk started looking through the pages and Paul Heyman then approached him and said he knew what he was looking for, and it was indeed in the contract.

That’s when Punk could be seen getting emotional, and Heyman was right there with him. Heyman was clearly holding back some tears when he told Punk he would finally be main-eventing a WrestleMania, and the fans chimed in with “You Deserve It” chants.

Reigns tried to pour water on the sweet moment by pointing out that this was a favor, but that’s when Punk threw him a curveball. Punk was over the moon about finally being in this spot at WrestleMania, and then revealed that this had nothing to do with the favor, which upset Reigns and caused Heyman’s facial expression to change to concern.

So now the question is, what is the favor? If this spot at WrestleMania wasn’t, then one way we could end up going is for Punk to call in a favor during the match itself. Heyman could end up helping Punk in some way, though how could have major ramifications. If Heyman helps Punk against Rollins, that would enrage Rollins, but it wouldn’t have any long-lasting effects.

If Heyman helps against Reigns, however, that could be a huge shift. Heyman could even end up aligning with Punk again, and if he does, that would likely be the end of the Wiseman in the Bloodline. There’s no Title on the line in this match, so the storyline impact will likely be the biggest draw, and that would certainly be a major twist in that ongoing story.

What did you think of Punk’s grand moment, and what do you think the favor is? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!