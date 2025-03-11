Roman Reigns Gets Revenge on Seth Rollins and CM Punk in Shocking WWE Return

Play video

The main event of WWE’s Monday Night Raw on Netflix was between bitter rivals Seth Rollins and CM Punk, but by the end of the night, that wasn’t the only blood feud on display. Rollins and Punk hit each other with everything they had, including each other’s finishers, but neither one made the decision to win the match. That’s because Roman Reigns made that decision for them, making his shocking return to WWE and getting revenge on Rollins after what Rollins did to Reigns at the Royal Rumble. Reigns wasn’t done though, and after seeing Paul Heyman and Punk in the ring, he delivered another beatdown to Punk for good measure.

Punk went right at Rollins before the cage door even closed, and the bad blood was evident from both superstars at every step of the way. It was more of a brawl early on, as the two superstars traded hard strikes and then chops in the center of the cage. Punk did go for the GTS early but Rollins countered and then soon after threw Punk into the side of the cage.

At one point Rollins opened the cage door and taunted Punk to take the exit, which drew a middle finger from Punk. The two collided again and Rollins went for a buckle bomb but then Punk countered and hit a GTS. Punk didn’t go for the door though, as he took a minute to regroup while Rollins was down.

Punk then taunted Rollins with the door open and Rollins returned the favor with the bird, prompting Punk to hit a few elbow drops. Then Punk hit a huge elbow drop from the top rope and then hit another, but Punk was unable to keep Rollins down for the pin. Punk then headed to the top of the cage, but he didn’t start to climb out. Instead, Punk turned around but ended up getting caught by Rollins, who were both now fighting in a precarious spot on top of the cage.

Rollins was able to hit a Superplex on Punk and go for the cover, but Punk somehow kicked out of the pin. Then Punk would connect with the second GTS of the match a few moments later, but Rollins stayed alive as well, kicking out of the pin. Punk went for a third GTS but Rollins countered into an STF, and it looked locked in.

Then Punk managed to escape and counter with the Anaconda Vice, but Rollins connected with the stomp and went for a cover, only for Punk to kick out once again. Punk hit right back with the 3rd GTS of the match, and Rollins defied the odds again by kicking out of the cover. Punk then delivered a stomp to Rollins, and Rollins once again stayed alive.

The cage door was open and Punk was close by, but Punk stopped and faced Rollins as Rollins yelled at him to take this house if he wanted it and insulted him. Rollins countered a move and then hit a GTS on Punk followed by a stomp. Rollins then went for the surefire pin, but Punk was able to kick out before the 3-count. Rollins stopped short of walking out of the cage, turning around to face Punk.

Rollins climbed up to the 2nd rope and hit a super stomp on Punk’s head. Rollins then called Punk a mother****** as the crowd started to lose its mind. Then Roman Reigns ran out and pulled Rollins out of the cage door (giving him the win in the process), throwing him to the floor. Rollins was livid, and Reigns hit him with a Superman Punch in payback for what Rollins did at Royal Rumble

Reigns then paid Rollins back once more, delivering a stomp to Rollins on the concrete floor. Reigns looked in the cage and saw Paul Heyman next to Punk, checking on his friend. Reigns was infuriated and ran into the cage, slamming Punk into the cage walls several times and then hitting Punk with a spear, closing out Raw in thrilling fashion.

