Cobra Kai's William Zabka Teases Big Surprises in Season 3

The first two seasons of Cobra Kai are finally streaming on Netflix, and the highly-anticipated Season 3 is set to arrive sometime in 2021. Unfortunately for fans of the series, that is a pretty long time to wait for new episodes, especially after a couple major cliffhangers a the end of Season 2. What's in store for the next season? Will Ali or Chozen return, given that both have been teased at one point or another? We don't know just yet, but we did speak with Johnny Lawrence himself, William Zabka, to get some insights into what's in store next year.

"Well, nothing is as it seems, I can tell you that," Zabka told us. "Listen, for the character of Johnny, Ali, I've been saying this for the last two seasons, she's a big missing piece of his life. She's the love that got away and in some form would love to reconnect. But the show is full of surprises."

"Well, I could tell you this much. I mean, the end of Season 2 is a car wreck essentially. There's a lot of pieces to put back together," he continued. "There's a lot of healing that has to happen. There's a lot of growing that needs to happen. I've seen a lot of fan theories out there, and heard a lot of fan theories Nice tries. It's awesome. I mean, Season 3 is fireworks. And I think it's Season 1 and 2 combined on steroids. And it was a blast to shoot and it's gonna be worth the wait. It's hard. We were hoping it would be out before now too, but the world is what it is right now, and we're so happy to be at a great home like Netflix. And for our fans that have already seen the show to watch it and watch it again, and the new fans to come on board. There's a lot of work to get Season 3 ready. It's getting translated for 30 countries and all that stuff."

Zabka didn't offer anything in the way of actual information about Season 3, but he did tell us on multiple occasions that it will be more than a little exciting for fans of the show.

"Season 3 is gonna be worth the wait. It's going to deliver in a great way, on all fronts," the actor said. "Be some surprises, there's things you expect that aren't going to happen, but that's on purpose. I mean, you couldn't figure it out. You know, if you watch "Cobra Kai" from Episode 1 to the end of Season 2, you couldn't have tracked that. It's like it took so many, all that happens with Kreese, it's all surprising. It's just great writing."

