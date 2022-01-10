Cobra Kai Behind-the-Scenes Stunt Video Released by Netflix

It’s a good time to be a fan of Cobra Kai. Netflix just released the fourth season of the acclaimed Karate Kid sequel series on New Year’s Eve, and it has remained the most-watched title on the entire service every day since. The finale ends in a slight cliffhanger, setting up a fifth season that hasn’t just been ordered; it’s already been filmed. There is a lot of Cobra Kai still to come, but that isn’t stopping Netflix from sharing some great bonus content for fans of the series.

On Monday, the official Cobra Kai Twitter account shared a behind-the-scenes video from Season 4, which shows off a lot of the work that goes into coordinating the fight scenes and stunts on the show. You can check out the full video below!

The fights and stunts have always been central to Cobra Kai, seeing as how the show itself is about warring karate dojos. Season 4 in particular had a lot of action to work into the story, focusing quite a bit on the storied All Valley Karate Tournament, which took place over the last couple of episodes.

One of the major fights of the tournament took place between Samantha LaRusso and Tory Nichols, who have had a bitter rivalry brewing since the second season. Their fights have been some of the best of the series so far, but the actresses who play the characters have nothing but a deep love for one another. Mary Mouser, who plays Sam on the series, recently talked with ComicBook.com about her relationship with Peyton List, and how they keep each other encouraged during a fight.

“I think we’ve had a couple of moments where we’ve probably taken our time to kind of reset, but no, I feel like it’s easier and better for me that it is a switch we flip on and off,” Mouser told us. “I feel like if I had to keep that kind of intense animosity going all the time, I just feel like that’s not a super conducive work environment for at least for me and the way I work. I think it’s been so great that Peyton and I are friends and that we get along so well, and that we support each other.

“So it’s like, as soon as they call cut, I’m like, ‘Oh my God. You had me shaking when you said that line. That was so intimidating. You were awesome.’ And she’s like, ‘Oh my God. The face you just made, I could not have … That was just so great.’ Blah blah blah, like just going on and on about how much we love each other. And then as soon as they call action, it’s nice to then flip that switch. I feel like I have more fuel to go off of, because I know that I’m working with a dance partner who is equally as appreciative and into it as I am and wants to make it as great as possible.”

The first four season of Cobra Kai are now streaming on Netflix.