Cobra Kai Season 5 Wraps Production Ahead of Season 4 Netflix Debut

It’s a great time to be a Cobra Kai fan. The acclaimed Karate Kid series has been on fire since moving from YouTube to Netflix last year, and the hype has only increased as time has gone on. Season 4 of Cobra Kai arrives on Netflix on December 31st, bringing 2021 to a close on the highest note. A fifth season has already been ordered, so we know there will be more to the story after this upcoming installment. Perhaps even more exciting is the fact that Season 5 has already wrapped production, weeks before Season 4 makes its debut.

Cobra Kai Season 5 has been in production in Atlanta for a while now, but co-creator and co-showrunner Jon Hurwitz took to Twitter on Sunday to reveal that the next installment has already wrapped filming. Season 5 is officially in the can and moving on to post-production. Take a look!

Some fans may take the “Fin” part of the message to mean that Cobra Kai is ending its stellar run with Season 5. Fortunately, that’s not the case. There’s no telling just how many seasons Cobra Kai will last, but there will definitely be more than five. Josh Heald, another of the creator/showrunner/executive producers on the show, revealed to .

“We have more beyond Season 5,” Heald said. “We are not writing to the end of the series in Season 5 right now. We can’t believe we’ve filmed two seasons of the show this year. In our minds, it’s crazy to believe how far ahead of the story we are than what the audience has seen so far. Season 5 is another enormous season with a lot of new flavors and a lot of things that you haven’t seen before yet on the show. And it’s not the end.”

Season 4 of Cobra Kai will begin with Daniel and Johnny teaming up for the first time, putting aside their rivalry that has spanned more than three decades. Of course, that partnership won’t be without its fair share of speed bumps.

“You’ve seen Johnny and Daniel interact for a few seasons now and a movie wave way, way, way back when, and you’ve seen glimpses of them being able to get along and be on the same page and you’ve seen them throw fists on a dime,” co-creator Jon Hurwitz told ComicBook.com. “So anything is possible with the two of them together. They’re united against the common enemy right now. And their intentions are all positive with what they want to do, but let’s see what it’s like for these two guys working together with the same goal, with their different approaches. Can they join forces in a way that is going to be productive and smooth sailing, or will there be bumps in the road? And that’s what people are going to have to look forward to during season four.”

