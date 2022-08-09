Cobra Kai Season 5 First-Look Images Reveal Another Karate Kid Part III Return

We're officially one month away from the return of Cobra Kai, and Netflix is taking this opportunity to reveal a major Karate Kid surprise. In Cobra Kai Season 4, The Karate Kid Part III villain Terry Silver returned and took over the dojo from John Kreese, proving to be the ultimate villain. In Season 5, Silver's former student will be returning to the fold. Mike Barnes is coming back to the Karate Kid universe.

On Tuesday, Netflix released 10 brand new photos from Cobra Kai Season 5, which arrives on September 9th. In addition to new looks at many of the returning characters, these images also included the first look at the return of The Karate Kid Part III star Sean Kanan. If you recall, Kanan's Mike Barnes work as a rival to Daniel in the film.

Executive Producers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg said in a statement, "As Terry Silver calls upon some old friends to put the Valley in a stranglehold, Daniel and Johnny are going to need all the help they can get to stop Cobra Kai in its tracks."

You can take a look at the whole set of new Cobra Kai Season 5 photos below!