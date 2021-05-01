Cobra Kai Season Four Wraps Production

✖

Though production just started earlier this year, the fourth season of the popular drama Cobra Kai has officially wrapped. Series star Martin Kove took to social media yesterday to confirm that filming has finished on the next batch of episodes. Kove, who reprised his The Karate Kid character John Kreese for a special appearance in the first season, became a main cast member in season two and remains one. Revealing the production has wrapped he wrote: "Tonight, myself and the entire crew of COBRA KAI S4 officially wrapped! What a season, And what a year. A crew that is fearless and shows no mercy, through Covid we pushed on, we striked first and with a cast that strikes hard!"

He continued, "@jonhurwitz @healdrules & @haydenschlossberg101 you have more energy than I knew was humanly possible. The Captains of our cobra Kai ship, leading us to glory daily, without your leadership we would be lost in the waters. Thank you @netflix and @sptv for allowing us to sweep the leg day in and day out. To @ralph_macchio & @william_zabka the battle rages on! I couldn't be more humbled to work along side you both. Who put the work in day in and day out and day in and day out. And to the fans.....well....the real story has only just begun....but you know that! So get ready because COBRA KAI....NEVER...DIES!!!!"

Tonight, myself and the entire crew of COBRA KAI S4 officially wrapped! What a season, And what a year. A crew that is fearless and shows no mercy, through Covid we pushed on! See picture for full post. pic.twitter.com/lNVWSdDkno — Martin Kove (@MartinKove) April 30, 2021

It was recently revealed that the new season will premiere later this year on Netflix with Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos announcing that hit shows like Cobra Kai, The Witcher, and You, while originally scheduled for earlier in the year, will debut at the end of 2021.

“What happened in the first part of this year was that a lot of the projects that we’d hoped to come out earlier did get pushed because of the post-production delays and Covid delays and we think we’ll get back to a much steadier state in the back half of the year," Sarandos said. "Certainly in Q4 where we have the returning seasons of some of our most popular shows like The Witcher and You and Cobra Kai as well as some big tentpole movies that came to market a little slower than we’d hoped like Red Notice and Escape From Spiderhead."

All three seasons of Cobra Kai are currently streaming on Netflix.