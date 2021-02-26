Cobra Kai Season 4 Starts Production, Adds New Cast Members

✖

A return to the dojo is imminent! Even before Netflix released the third season of its hit series Cobra Kai early this year, the streaming service announced that the show would be returning for a fourth season. While details about the plot of Season 4 are being kept locked away, Netflix has offered the very first bits of information about the next installment of Cobra Kai. On Friday afternoon, the streamer announced that production on Cobra Kai Season 4 had officially begun.

Netflix announced the beginning of filming with a tweet that featured an image of the script from the Season 4 premiere. The titled of the episode is called, "Let's Begin," which calls back to the reveal of Daniel and Johnny working together at the very end of Season 3.

You ready? Lets begin! Season 4 of Cobra Kai is officially underway! pic.twitter.com/9fnWk5oWUp — NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 26, 2021

In addition to revealing the start of production, Netflix also announced that some changes were being made to the cast of Cobra Kai. Recurring actors Peyton List and Vanessa Rubio are being promoted to series regulars in Season 4, which means you will see a lot more of their characters. List plays Tory on the series and has been appearing since the second season. Rubio plays Miguel's mother, Carmen, who just began a romantic relationship with Johnny at the end of last season.

a little more news - @veryvness and @peytonlist will be returning as series regulars, and we have some new faces joining us this season, Dallas Dupree Young and Oona O’Brien! pic.twitter.com/hnH0T6zLkw — NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 26, 2021

There are also two brand new members of the cast being added to the lineup for Season 4. Dallas Dupree Young and Oona O'Brien will be appearing in Season 4, though their roles have not been revealed.

Are you excited for the fourth season of Cobra Kai on Netflix? What do you think awaits Daniel and Johnny in the next chapter? Let us know in the comments!

All three seasons of Cobra Kai are currently streaming on Netflix.