Cold Case: CBS to Reboot Classic Crime Drama With Creator Meredith Stiehm

CBS is rebooting another iconic 2000s crime procedural. On Friday, it was announced that CBS is bringing back Cold Case with original series creator and executive producer Meredith Stiehm returning as well. The new series would be set 15 years after the original series finale according to the report (via Deadline) and will follow a new team of detectives as they investigate cold cases across the Southwest, marking a location change from the original which was set in Philadelphia.

Stiehm is writing the script and is executive producing with Jerry Bruckheimer for Jerry Bruckheimer Television and KristieAnne Reed for Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios. The series appears to still be in the development phase and, at this time, does not yet have a title. Per the report, talks between CBS and Warner Bros. Television regarding the series are ongoing.

What is Cold Case About?

The original Cold Case ran for 7 seasons between 2003 and 2010 on CBS. The series, which was set in Philadelphia, followed Detective Lilly Rush (Kathryn. Morris), a homicide detective for the Philadelphia Police Department that specialized in cold cases. For most of the series, Rush was partnered with Detective Scotty Valens (Danny Pino) and they worked under Lieutenant John Stillman (John Finn). Most episodes in the series focused on a single investigation with many of the episodes examining issues such as racism, homophobia, and police brutality via flashback as they detectives worked to solve the cases.

A Melrose Place Reboot is Also in Development

Cold Case isn't the only television series that has a reboot in development. It was recently announced that another Melrose Place reboot is also in the works, this one with original series star Heather Locklear involved. Locklear will be joined in the reboot by former original costars Laura Leighton and Daphne Zuniga.

The Melrose Place reboot is described as follows: "When one of their dearest friends dies suddenly, the OG residents of Melrose Place gather to honor the deceased. But the pressure cooker of a reunion soon uncovers old traumas, rekindles old romances, reignites old resentments, and reveals new secrets… throwing our characters into chaotic drama that's reminiscent of the past, but with a much more modern perspective."

This new Melrose Place reboot will be a second for the series. The previous one premiered in 2009 on The CW and featured new characters. That reboot was short-lived, having been cancelled after just one season.

A Heroes Reboot is Also in the Works

Also in the works is another Heroes reboot. Tim Kring, creator of the 2006 NBC television series Heroes, is presently pitching a new incarnation of the series, Heroes: Eclipsed. The potential series would be set years after the events of the original Heroes and would see new evolved humans awaken and discover their powers. Per the report, Heroes: Eclipsed would feature familiar villains anew enemies set on suppressing the "next step" in human evolution, leaving it to the new heroes to save the world.

Kring is writing the new series as well as serving as executive producer along with Mosaic's Jordan Cerf. Universal Television, which is the studio behind the original Heroes franchise, is the studio for the series. Heroes: Eclipsed is reportedly envisioned as an ongoing series and has been pitched to both NBC and streamers.

What do you think about a Cold Case reboot? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.