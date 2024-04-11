New Melrose Place Reboot in Development With Heather Locklear Returning

A Melrose Place reboot is in the works. Get the details here.

Another Melrose Place reboot is in the works, and this time original series star Heather Locklear will be a part of it. Joining Locklear will be former Melrose Place (1990s) stars Laura Leighton and Daphne Zuniga, who played Sydney Andrews and Jo Reynolds (respectively).

The premise of the new Melrose Place series will see one of the characters from the original series passing away, which brings together many of the original residents of the Melrose Place apartments – including Locklear's Amanda Woodward. Naturally, old dramas start to resurface – as well as new revelations that will see the Melrose Place crew facing new conflicts.

Here's the official synopsis for the new Melrose Place reboot:

When one of their dearest friends dies suddenly, the OG residents of Melrose Place gather to honor the deceased. But the pressure cooker of a reunion soon uncovers old traumas, rekindles old romances, reignites old resentments, and reveals new secrets... throwing our characters into chaotic drama that's reminiscent of the past, but with a much more modern perspective.

The original Melrose Place series ran for seven seasons on Fox (1992 to 1999). At first, the series was a drama about young people living in 1990s Hollywood, but over time it transformed into a steamy primetime adult soap opera, which went from popular to infamous when it started pushing the boundaries of TV standards, with increasingly explicit sex scenes airing on broadcast TV.

The cast of Melrose Place has included Thomas Calabro, Josie Bissett, Andrew Shue, Courtney Thorne-Smith, Grant Show, Doug Savant, Vanessa A. Williams, Amy Locane, and later Daphne Zuniga. Heather Locklear first made a guest appearance as Amanda Woodward in Season 1, before becoming a series regular (billed as a "special guest star") in Season 2. Later seasons of Melrose Place added cast members like Laura Leighton, Marcia Cross, Jack Wagner, Kristin Davis, Rob Estes, Lisa Rinna and Brooke Langton.

The original Melrose Place series created a spinoff show, Models Inc., which followed Amanda Woodward's mother, Hillary Michaels (Linda Gray), running her modeling agency. The show didn't catch on and was canceled after one season. A Melrose Place reboot premiered in 2009 on The CW network, featuring a new lineup of characters – including the son of Grant Show's Jake Hanson. The show was also a short-lived venture, being canceled after just one season. Thomas Calabro, Laura Leighton, Josie Bissett, Daphne Zuniga, and Heather Locklear – all reprised their roles from the original series for guest appearances in the reboot.

The next Melrose Place series is now in development.

Source: Variety