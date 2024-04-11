Another Heroes Reboot in Development From Creator Tim Kring

Heroes is being rebooted, again. On Wednesday, it was announced (via Deadline) that Tim Kring, creator of the 2006 NBC television series Heroes, is presently pitching a new incarnation of the series, Heroes: Eclipsed. The potential series would be set years after the events of the original Heroes and would see new evolved humans awaken and discover their powers. Per the report, Heroes: Eclipsed would feature familiar villains anew enemies set on suppressing the "next step" in human evolution, leaving it to the new heroes to save the world.

Kring is writing the new series as well as serving as executive producer along with Mosaic's Jordan Cerf. Universal Television, which is the studio behind the original Heroes franchise, is the studio for the series. Heroes: Eclipsed is reportedly envisioned as an ongoing series and has been pitched to both NBC and streamers.

What Was Heroes About?

Debuting on NBC in 2006, Heroes was a four-season television series that followed the stories of ordinary people who discovered that they have superhuman abilities after a solar eclipse. The series starred Hayden Panettiere, Jack Coleman, Milo Ventimiglia, Masi Oka, Zachary Quinto, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Ali Larter, Adrian Pasdar, and Greg Grunberg among others.

Over the four seasons, the series saw these ordinary characters deal with the ramifications of their special abilities, including having to work together to prevent catastrophic futures. The first season of the series was a huge hit and spawned the pop-culture moment of "save the cheerleader, save the world", though the series' viewership declined over its third and fourth seasons. The series was cancelled in May 2010 following its fourth season which ended on something of a cliffhanger teasing the next chapter of the story, one in which the existence of Evos was known to the world.

Heroes Has Been Rebooted Before

Should Heroes: Eclipsed make it past the development stage, it would mark the second reboot of the original Heroes series. In 2015, NBC debuted a 13-episode miniseries, Heroes Reborn, that saw the return of some of the original series' stars in a follow up to the original Heroes with Reborn taking place many years after the original series. At the time, Kring said that he felt like there were many stories to tell within the general Heroes premise.

"I've always felt that the brand was elastic enough and a broad enough premise," Kring said. "It's a show about ordinary people with extraordinary powers. It's an indeterminate [amount of] people around the world and then they have to save the world. I feel confident that we can find more story to tell with some returning characters and new ones,"

It's interesting to note that Heroes Reborn and the in-development Heroes: Eclipsed have very similar general premises in that Reborn followed several evolved individuals (Evos) with special powers running from enemies but also having to save the world. It's currently unclear if Eclipsed would see the return of actors from the original Heroes, though the mention of "familiar villains" suggests that some of the same antagonists or antagonistic organizations may play central roles.

