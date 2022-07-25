Comic-Con: Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan Tease Walking Dead Spinoff

"Keep your friends close and your enemies closer," Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan said together in a video message for San Diego Comic-Con from the set of Isle of the Dead. The actors, who return as Negan and Maggie in The Walking Dead spinoff series set in New York, missed the flagship's final Comic-Con panel as the duo is currently filming Isle in New Jersey. In the video message, Morgan and Cohan shared a special greeting for fans inside Hall H after AMC revealed the first trailer for the last eight episodes ending The Walking Dead this October. Watch Morgan and Cohan's video below.

"The end of Walking Dead is so near and dear to us," Morgan said. "Saying goodbye to our fellow cast, crew, and fans has been extremely difficult." Morgan then teased the actors will make their in-person return to Comic-Con in 2023. "We're very excited about it. It's gonna premiere next year, so we're gonna be there."

"We'll be on screen there sooner than that because we're not there with you now," said Cohan. Added Morgan, "We can't wait for you to see it. In the meantime, you guys keep watching The Walking Dead. Learn how we get from there to here."

Created by showrunner Eli Jorné, the six-episode first season will film in Jersey and New York as Isle of the Dead sees the rivals leave Virginia to travel "into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland," according to AMC's description of the new series. "The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror."

Years after Negan murdered Maggie's husband, Glenn (Steven Yeun), Season 11 of The Walking Dead forced the two enemies to become allies to survive the Reapers. Newly married to Annie (Medina Senghore), who is pregnant with Negan's child, the reformed villain risked his life to save Glenn and Maggie's son during a conflict with Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) and the Commonwealth community.

Why Maggie and Negan end up traveling together to post-apocalyptic New York City is expected to be answered in the final eight episodes of The Walking Dead, which will begin airing Sunday, October 2 on AMC.

Isle of the Dead is scheduled to premiere in 2023 on AMC and AMC+. Other announced spinoffs include the untitled Daryl Dixon show starring Norman Reedus and the untitled Rick Grimes and Michonne spinoff series reuniting Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira, both announced for 2023.

