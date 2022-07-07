The Walking Dead's Final Comic-Con Panel Set for SDCC 2022

AMC's TWD Universe returns to Hall H for The Walking Dead's last-ever panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. AMC Networks announced the eleventh and final season of The Walking Dead and the first season of the anthology spinoff series Tales of the Walking Dead are hosting panels at this year's in-person Comic-Con, which runs from July 21 to July 24 in San Diego. AMC also revealed The Walking Dead Fan Celebration, described as the ultimate fan destination event for Comic-Con attendees to follow the debut of the Walking Dead Season 11 trailer on July 22. See the Walking Dead Comic-Con panel details below.

On July 22, Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick will moderate separate panels for The Walking Dead and Tales of the Walking Dead, featuring cast members from each series and TWD Universe chief content officer Scott Gimple. The network will premiere the first trailer for the final eight episodes of The Walking Dead, which will air this fall on AMC.

The eighth season of Fear the Walking Dead and the first season of Isle of the Dead, the spinoff starring Lauren Cohan's Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan, are in the works and will not be part of AMC's panel presentations. Cohan and Morgan will sit out this year's Hall H panel as Isle of the Dead films in New York over the summer.

The Walking Dead San Diego Comic-Con Panels Schedule