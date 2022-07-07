The Walking Dead's Final Comic-Con Panel Set for SDCC 2022
AMC's TWD Universe returns to Hall H for The Walking Dead's last-ever panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. AMC Networks announced the eleventh and final season of The Walking Dead and the first season of the anthology spinoff series Tales of the Walking Dead are hosting panels at this year's in-person Comic-Con, which runs from July 21 to July 24 in San Diego. AMC also revealed The Walking Dead Fan Celebration, described as the ultimate fan destination event for Comic-Con attendees to follow the debut of the Walking Dead Season 11 trailer on July 22. See the Walking Dead Comic-Con panel details below.
On July 22, Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick will moderate separate panels for The Walking Dead and Tales of the Walking Dead, featuring cast members from each series and TWD Universe chief content officer Scott Gimple. The network will premiere the first trailer for the final eight episodes of The Walking Dead, which will air this fall on AMC.
The eighth season of Fear the Walking Dead and the first season of Isle of the Dead, the spinoff starring Lauren Cohan's Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan, are in the works and will not be part of AMC's panel presentations. Cohan and Morgan will sit out this year's Hall H panel as Isle of the Dead films in New York over the summer.
The Walking Dead San Diego Comic-Con Panels Schedule
Tales of the Walking Dead: Friday, July 22 at 12:30 PM PT, Hall H
Moderated by Chris Hardwick (Talking Dead), the panel will feature Chief Content Officer of The Walking Dead Universe, Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner and Executive Producer Channing Powell, Director and Executive Producer Michael Satrazemis, and cast members Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Samantha Morton (The Walking Dead, Harlots), and Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick) with additional cast pending.prevnext
The Walking Dead Season 11C: Friday, July 22 at 1:30 PM PT, Hall H
Chris Hardwick moderates the final panel for the hit series ahead of its last eight episodes this fall. This must-watch panel will feature Gimple, Showrunner and Executive Producer Angela Kang, Executive Producer, Director and Special Effects Makeup Supervisor Greg Nicotero and cast members Norman Reedus (Daryl), Melissa McBride (Carol), Christian Serratos (Rosita), Ross Marquand (Aaron), Khary Payton (King Ezekiel), Seth Gilliam (Father Gabriel), Josh McDermitt (Eugene), Michael James Shaw (General Mercer), Cailey Fleming (Judith Grimes), and Lauren Ridloff (Connie) as they answer fan questions, share behind-the-scenes stories about filming the final season, and reveal the highly anticipated trailer for season 11.prevnext
The Walking Dead Fan Celebration: Friday, July 22 at 7:30pm PT
- Located at the Hilton Gaslamp Hotel (4th Avenue and L Street, across from the Convention Center), The Walking Dead Fan Celebration is an in-world activation hosted by AMC Networks on Friday, July 22 at 7:30pm PT, reuniting Comic-Con and TWD fans to relive some of the most iconic moments and characters from the past eleven seasons.
- Fans will be treated to a variety of exclusive experiences, designed specifically for San Diego Comic-Con, including an impressive collection of series set pieces, props and artifacts from all seasons, showcasing the series' artistry and craft, and offering fans the chance to capture photos and videos amongst their favorite elements from the series. Custom video content will also highlight memorable TWD moments, and include special messages from cast and crew, honoring this ground-breaking television series.
- AMC will distribute custom-designed TWD enamel pins, representing iconic images from the show's eleven seasons, plus one bonus design pin commemorating the The Walking Dead Fan Celebration.
- Attendees will have the opportunity to choose from four custom-designed screen-printed t-shirts honoring the series, available exclusively that evening; transform themselves into the undead after visiting a Walking Dead-inspired walker make-up station; enjoy the Commonwealth's "Taste of Tradition" ice cream flavors, along with themed beverages and food; and participate in a Commonwealth-inspired lottery for additional giveaways.
San Diego Comic-Con 2022 runs from July 21 to July 24 in San Diego, CA. Tales of the Walking Dead premieres August 14 on AMC and AMC+; Season 11C of The Walking Dead will air later this year.
Follow @CameronBonomolo and @NewsOfTheDead on Twitter for TWD Universe coverage all season long.