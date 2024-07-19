Star Wars: The Acolyte Creator Teases More Plagueis in Possible Season 2

The Season 1 finale of Star Wars: The Acolyte offered audiences a glimpse of the creepy and mysterious Darth Plagueis, a figure that longtime Star Wars fans have known about since Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith in 2005 though haven’t yet seen in live-action. Given that he did little more than peer out from a cave, showrunner Leslye Headland recently confirmed how she’d like to spend more time exploring the Sith figure, though with the series not officially renewed for a Season 2, it’s unclear if those plans could be realized. The entire first season of Star Wars: The Acolyte is streaming on Disney+.

“What I think is going on with Plagueis is that he also knows this has happened. He also is aware, or will quickly become aware of this aspect of the Force existing,” Headland explained to Collider about the mystical origins of Mae and Osha. “This is why I gotta say I disagree with the criticism of, ‘Well, so and so didn’t have it, and Palpatine… Why do these women have it?’ First of all, we’re in a completely different part of the timeline. Second of all, if I’m going to tell the story of Plagueis, which I would love to do, like, absolutely love to do, him pursuing that power is so much more interesting as a storyline than him already having it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

She continued, “It would be like if you started [Avengers:] Infinity War with Thanos having all the Infinity Stones. You’re like, ‘Well, what are we gonna do for two hours? We’re just gonna fight?’ You want to feel that, like, ‘We’ve got to stop him! We’ve got to get to him before–Oh, no! We’re taking some Ls at every point.’ Then it culminates. ‘Now that he has this power, we must…’ And then the stakes get to raise. To me, that’s just so much more interesting.”

Plagueis has had a fascinating history ever since his first mention. In Revenge of the Sith, Palpatine expressed to Anakin Skywalker that he had such power over the Force that he could prevent people from dying. After learning of these abilities, Anakin was persuaded to immerse himself further in the dark side of the Force, ultimately becoming a Sith Lord.

While there are stories about Plagueis that are now relegated to the Legends corner of the franchise, every new piece of Star Wars media sparks speculation about if it could connect to Plagueis. Thanks to this live-action debut, fans will likely be even more excited to see him return at some point.

Stay tuned for updates on the possible future of Star Wars: The Acolyte.

Would you like to see more of Plagueis? Contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!