Star Wars: The Acolyte Creator Leslye Headland Teases More Yord and Jecki

Star Wars: The Acolyte only has one episode left, and each week has brought more twists and turns. The biggest shocker came in the show’s fifth episode, “Night,” which saw Qimir (Manny Jacinto) being unmasked as the Stranger and killing both Yord and Jecki, the Jedis played by Charlie Barnett and Dafne Keen. Star Wars fans were pretty devastated about the deaths, especially after falling in love with Yord and Jecki. While they may dead in the present timeline, that doesn’t mean we won’t see them in some sort of prequel or in another format. In fact, the Jedi Wookiee Kelnacca (Joonas Suotamo) also died, and now he’s getting a spinoff comic. ComicBook recently had the chance to join a press roundtable with The Acolyte creator, Leslye Headland, who was asked about the possible return of Yord and Jecki.

“Yeah, definitely,” Headland replied when asked by Jedi News if Jecki and Yord had more to their backstories, and if we might see them in another format. “Pablo Hidalgo and I have talked about that, and since wrapping up the season, there’s definitely some stuff that I would love to see come to fruition.”

“Obviously, Vernestra already exists in publishing, so also going to do something there,” she continued. “There was a lot of background done on them both by the actors in the writers’ room. Yord Fandar, I’ve said this before, was a character in a campaign that I played, so there’s a pretty large backstory to him. But yeah, it was always the plan to kill them in Episode 5 halfway through the season. So it was kind of fun to think about them a lot and then think, ‘Well, because we didn’t spend a lot of time with them, maybe there’s a way we could keep playing around with them somehow.’”

Charlie Barnett and Dafne Keen React To Their Characters’ Deaths:

(L-R, front row): Yord Fandar (Charlie Barnett), Jedi Padawan Jecki Lon (Dafne Keen) and Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) in Lucasfilm’s THE ACOLYTE, exclusively on Disney+. ©2024 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

While chatting with Entertainment Weekly, Barnett and Keen opened up about being killed in The Acolyte.

“No one ever wants to be cut out of a show,” Barnett explained. “But when you’re playing a character that you know is going to die, it’s a little more fun. If it’s a surprise to you and your job is gone next week, it sucks. But when you know what you’re walking into, you get to have a little more control over it. And I tried to find the lemonade through the lemons.”

“Me and Charlie were joking about that all the time,” Keen added. “Whenever we were on set and anyone would be complaining, me and Charlie would be like, ‘Peace out, we’re dying in two weeks!’ … I had so much fun doing the death. It was a huge honor to get to be the person that took the helmet off him … That was something really exciting to me.”

Stay tuned for more from the roundtable interview ComicBook attended with Leslye Headland. The season finale of Star Wars: The Acolyte drops on Disney+ on July 16th.