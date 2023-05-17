Conan O'Brien Must Go Trailer Released

On a recent episode of Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, O'Brien confirmed speculation that he would bring a travel show to Max in the near future. Today, Max confirmed it, announcing the launch of Conan O'Brien Must Go, a four-episode series that brings the beloved comedian and talk show host to destinations around the world. O'Brien, whose Conan podcast wrapped up on TBS in 2021, has been expected to return to Max with

Fans on the r/Conan subreddit have spotted the star in Norway and Thailand in recent weeks. The teaser shows O'Brien at a number of exotic destinations, and some more ordinary ones like punk shows as well.

You can see the trailer below.

O'Brien recently announced the launch of his own FAST channel. On May 2, Samsung announced that a new FAST channel dedicated to 24-hour Conan O'Brien marathons will be coming soon to Samsung TV+. The channel will not re-run entire episodes of O'Brien's podcasts, but will instead air half-hour "best-of" compilations, which will presumably cut down on monologue jokes and promotional interviews that feel especially out of date years after they originally ran on TV. At least at first, it appears as though the clips will come exclusively from Conan, not Late Night With Conan O'Brien and The Tonight Show Starring Conan O'Brien. Clips from those shows have been available on the Team Coco website and YouTube channel over the years, but O'Brien's production company doesn't own them free and clear.

The channel will debut with 100 hours of programming, with more to come in the coming months. Conan O'Brien TV is set to debut in June.

"We are thrilled to expand the reach of the show in partnership with one of the best brands in the world," said Conan executive producer Jeff Ross (via Variety). "Samsung TV Plus is the ideal home for Conan's first FAST channel, given the scale and credibility of the service within the FAST sector. It allows us to instantly share some of the best moments of the show with our loyal fans and to reach new ones."

Conan O'Brien Must Go is executive produced by O'Brien and Jeff Ross.