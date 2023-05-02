Conan O'Brien Launching His Own FAST Channel

Conan O'Brien is launching his own free, ad-supported TV channel on the internet thanks to a partnership with Samsung Electronics. At their newfronts presentation today, Samsung announced that a new FAST channel dedicated to 24-hour Conan O'Brien marathons will be coming soon to Samsung TV+. The channel will not re-run entire episodes of O'Brien's podcasts, but will instead air half-hour "best-of" compilations, which will presumably cut down on monologue jokes and promotional interviews that feel especially out of date years after they originally ran on TV. At least at first, it appears as though the clips will come exclusively from Conan, not Late Night With Conan O'Brien and The Tonight Show Starring Conan O'Brien. Clips from those shows have been available on the Team Coco website and YouTube channel over the years, but O'Brien's production company doesn't own them free and clear.

The channel will debut with 100 hours of programming, with more to come in the coming months. Conan O'Brien TV is set to debut in June.

"We are thrilled to expand the reach of the show in partnership with one of the best brands in the world," said Conan executive producer Jeff Ross (via Variety). "Samsung TV Plus is the ideal home for Conan's first FAST channel, given the scale and credibility of the service within the FAST sector. It allows us to instantly share some of the best moments of the show with our loyal fans and to reach new ones."

On today's episode of Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, O'Brien confirmed speculation that he would bring a travel show to Max in the near future. Fans on the r/Conan subreddit have spotted the star in Norway and Thailand in recent weeks.

"We are in a golden era of content creation and Samsung TV Plus is fiercely committed to staying at the cutting edge of the premium programming that consumers want," said Salek Brodsky, SVP and GM of Samsung TV Plus. "Samsung is proud to launch Conan's first FAST channel and bring his signature brand of comedy to millions of Samsung TV Plus users. We greatly value our collaboration with such innovative and creative partners and look forward to continuing our efforts to deliver laughs, fun and entertainment to audiences at home and on-the-go."

In the U.S., Samsung TV Plus offers more than 250 live channels available on Samsung Smart TVs and Samsung Galaxy smartphones. Earlier this year, Samsung launched Kevin Hart's LOL! Network on the platform.