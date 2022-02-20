Controversial Netflix Comedy Debuts With Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

The second season of Netflix’s Space Force hit the streamer on Friday to rave reviews. Despite the show’s first season ending up as one of the worst-reviewed series on the platform, the show’s sophomore outing has officially debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with a rare 100-percent Fresh rating. To date, seven reviews have been counted from critics across Hollywood, and each of the seven had favorable reviews for the Steve Carell vehicle. The first season was labeled “Rotten” with a 39-percent rating on the site’s Tomatometer.

Furthermore, the Audience Score is better than the first season as well. While the first round of episodes tallied a 75-percent Audience Score, the show’s second season is hovering around 80-percent.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ComicBook.com gave the series a 4.5-out-of-5-star review, applauding the show’s overhaul between seasons.

“Maybe it’s because the comedy isn’t rooted deeply in politics, but I found it much easier to consume. After all, who wants their television to parody the world going down in flames? Space Force Season 2 is exactly what it needs to be this time around, which amounts to a gut-busting, laugh-out-loud workplace comedy,” our review reads. “Carell shines exceptionally bright this season as does the rest of the ensemble. Again, John Malkovich has never been funnier and seeing Jimmy O. Yang and Ben Schwartz pair up as best buds is something long overdue. After this batch of episodes, one might even think it’s far too early to stick a fork in Space Force.”

Netflix’s official synopsis can be found below.

“A decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force, four-star general Mark R. Naird (Steve Carell) is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force. Skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colorful team of scientists and “Spacemen” are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance. From co-creators Carell and Greg Daniels (The Office), Space Force is a new kind of workplace comedy, where the stakes are sky high and the ambitions even higher. John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Ben Schwartz also star, alongside co-stars Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Alex Sparrow and Don Lake. Howard Klein/3Arts (The Office) serves as executive producer, with Daniels as showrunner.”

Both seasons of Space Force are now streaming on Netflix.

What have you thought of the second season of Space Force? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!