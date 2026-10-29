Creature Commandos Season 2 Release Window Teased by James Gunn, Plus the DC Character That Will Return

Creature Commandos Season 2 has been in production, and now James Gunn has revealed when fans will get a chance to see it. Gunn said that Creature Commandos will return for its next season after Man of Tomorrow releases in theaters. This is similar to the pattern that the DC Universe (DCU) has taken thus far in Gunn and Peter Safran’s reign. Peacemaker Season 2 came out right after Superman, and Lanterns came out right after Supergirl. Now, Creature Commandos Season 2 will come out right after Man of Tomorrow. Gunn also indicated which character will take on one of the new regular roles in the second season of the DCU animated series.

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In The Suicide Squad: Is It Canon? The Official Podcast, Gunn talked about several things from the DCU, and he even went into the upcoming Creature Commandos second season. Gunn said that the season is currently being animated and will come out on HBO Max after Man of Tomorrow’s release. He also said that King Shark, a character set up at the end of the first season of the show, will be a regular in the second season.

Creature Commandos Season 2 Bringing in King Shark

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros

King Shark made a cameo appearance in the Creature Commandos Season 1 finale when ARGUS agent John Economos introduced him into the Bride’s new Task Force M lineup. This brings about a lot of questions because James Gunn said in the same podcast episode that The Suicide Squad is canon to the DCU, and King Shark was in that movie. There was a voice actor change, with Diedrich Bader voicing the character in Creature Commandos, replacing Sylvester Stallone, who voiced him in the movie. As a reminder, Clayface was also in Creature Commandos Season 1, and he has since appeared in the DCU, so the entire timeline here is a little confusing.

Most of the podcast interview was about The Suicide Squad and its place in the DCU. Gunn said that he would figure out a way to bring back Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn if she wanted to return. If not, he would change things up for the character. However, everything else from The Suicide Squad seems to be canon, and this would include King Shark working with the two different versions of the Task Force team.

There is also the fact that Gunn said that the animated voice actors would be the same ones he used in the live-action movies, which already happened with Frank Grillo making the jump to live-action as Rick Flag Sr. in Superman. If Bader remains on as King Shark, he would likely play any future version of the character in the movies. That said, Alan Tudyk obviously didn’t reprise his role as Clayface in the movies, so it could always change. Based on the Season 1 finale, it seems the team for Creature Commandos Season 2 will feature the Bride (Indira Varma), Weasel (Sean Gunn), Doctor Phosphorus (Alan Tudyk), King Shark (Bader), and anyone else new that might come along. Also, don’t be surprised if David Harbour is back as Frankenstein.

Are you excited about Creature Commandos Season 2? Let us know what you want to see in the second season in the comments below.