James Gunn Confirms 2027 DCU Slate Includes Unannounced Shows & 1 Major Return

James Gunn loves to chat with fans on social media, and he just announced what could be a massive return for the DCU in 2027. Gunn opened up his Threads account for a massive question-and-answer session with fans on Sunday, and this had many fans asking about rumors. Gunn answered as many of them as he could honestly, including saying there is no news about Wonder Woman casting rumors, there will be no Batman until after Batman 2 hits theaters, and that he has no idea why Grant Gustin lightened his hair (fans think Gustin is going to return as Flash). However, Gunn then let something big slip that few people had talked about since early in 2026.

In his big Q&A session on Threads, James Gunn was asked about what is coming out in 2027. One fan rudely commented, “Only one project in 2027 man of tomorrow and nothing??” It really seemed like a strange comment to demand that Gunn reveal plans over a year away from now, even though there are things always in some stage of development. Gunn responded likewise, taking the rude comment and simply stating, “Uhhhhh The Batman 2 bro.”

This led to some comments about how The Batman 2 isn’t part of the DCU, so it “doesn’t count,” which is ridiculous in itself. Gunn went on to explain how business works to fans who don’t understand how Warner Bros. is setting release dates. “I’m dependent on when there’s an actionable script ready so there is no way of me guessing this,” he explained. “Also, frankly, we’re well into Batman 2, and I wouldn’t want to cloud the Batsphere until after that.” As he then repeated, “I’m also not going to have two Batman movies come out in the same year.”

However, he then dropped the big news. Someone asked about Creature Commandos Season 2, and Gunn said it was a possibility for 2027. Someone mentioned that Crerature Commandos Season 2 was animating right now, and Gunn said, “CC and more yes.”

What Is Coming Out In 2027 From DCU?

There is obviously no way to know what is coming out in 2027 from the DCU until James Gunn announces it. Anything that fan sites mention is just speculation, and Gunn even said in his Q&A that when enough people throw out enough rumors, some of them are likely to be true. However, Gunn straight-up said that Creature Commandos Season 2 was coming, and this was the first time that he said it might be ready for 2027.

Don’t expect anything in theaters in 2027 other than Superman: Man of Tomorrow and The Batman 2, unless something smaller gets greenlit that could be made relatively quickly. That said, there is a chance that animated shows could get released next year, with Creature Commandos Season 2 as only one example. Gunn has mentioned Blue Beetle getting an animated series, and that could end up ready by 2027, as could the possibility of the Jimmy Olsen live-action show from the creators of American Vandal.

Other rumored animated shows include Mister Miracle, which is rumored to be in production right now. There was also a rumored Huntress animated series, but that is unlikely, with no actual news on it coming from Gunn. It sounds like Creature Commandos Season 2 should be a real deal for 2027, and either the Jimmy Olsen live-action show or Blue Beetle as the other possibility. As always, don’t believe anything until Gunn says something, like he did today.

